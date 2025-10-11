WWE’s Becky Lynch Once Had a Historically Bad ‘Jeopardy!’ Appearance

Becky Lynch once made history when she appeared in an episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! by getting every question wrong. Well, almost.

In a November 2023 episode of Celebrity Jeopardy!, Becky Lynch stood to the challenge, alongside Macaulay Culkin and Rachel Dratch. Unfortunately for the serial WWE Champion, this battle of the brains is a lot different than the battles she’s used to.

The seven-time Women’s Champion took on two Americans for 60 questions that were rather cultural. And this Irish wrestler didn’t manage to answer any.

For the first time in history, backed by The Jeopardy Fan, a contestant didn’t get one question correct through the first two rounds of Jeopardy! Lynch gave five a good try, but was unfortunately incorrect.

Many online made fun of her for the historically bad performance. However, I’m here to give credit where credit is due. These stats leave out two moments I think are worth highlighting.

Becky Lynch Did Get One ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Question Right

In the final round, Final Jeopardy, one question with one clue is provided to all three contestants, where they wager their points on being right.

In the final round, Becky Lynch wagered her remaining $500, and she got the question right. She may be the first in history to not get any of the questions on the first two rounds, but she didn’t leave with a flat 0.

Additionally, she knew the answer for one of the questions she was slow to the buzzer for. So she wasn’t completely clueless through the whole game.

A clip of the episode highlights these moments, and includes the part where she calls herself out.

“The signalling device is not your friend today,” the host joked. To which Lynch admitted her reflexes have been “shocking.”

“And this is a game where you can’t work the referee!” he continued. She laughed, “I know!” before getting the answer right.

With her answer, her final score was $1,000. Not overly bad for someone who didn’t answer any questions correctly. At least she was a great sport.