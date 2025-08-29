wwe-superstar-couple-welcome-their-second-baby

WWE’s Cody and Brandi Rhodes just added a new star to their family roster—a baby girl…

The 42-year-old former wrestler and her WWE champion husband, 40, announced on Instagram Friday that they’ve welcomed their second child, a daughter named Leilani Ella Runnels. She joins their 4-year-old daughter, Liberty Iris.

The proud new mother of two shared a heartwarming photo, gently holding her newborn’s tiny hand.

“Welcome to the world, Leilani Ella Runnels,” Brandi wrote alongside the sweet snap. “We are in love. Thank you, God, for answered prayers. Cody + Brandi + Libby + Lani = ❤️.”

Fans of the WWE power couple seemed taken aback by the unexpected baby news.

“Dang. We missed a 9-month chapter. Congratulations,” one fan wrote in the comments section. “Congratulations and welcome to the family, Lani!! Much love and blessings to all of you!” another stoked WWE fan added.

WWE Champ Takes to Social Media to Celebrate Birth of His Baby Girl

Cody also took to Instagram to share the news. He reposted his wife’s announcement on his Stories, then shared a photo of their daughter, Liberty, in a pink hat that says “Big Sister.”

Image via Instagram / Cody Rhodes

The current WWE Champion was in Australia earlier this week filming for Street Fighter, so who knows if he’s had time to meet the newest little contender yet.

Cody Rhodes, Liberty Rhodes, and Brandi Rhodes in 2024. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

The couple’s wrestling family also expressed their excitement in the comments to Brandi’s post. Wrestler Nattie Neidhart wrote, “Congratulations!!!!!! This is amazing!” Retired WWE star Gail Kim-Irvine added, “Congratulations 🎊🎉🎈🍾 wow kept a little secret! 😃.”

“Congratulations, guys. I’m sure she’s absolutely perfect,” Randy Orton’s wife, Kim, gushed.

Meanwhile, Cody himself kept it simple in his wife’s baby announcement post. In the comments section, he left a simple pink heart emoji.