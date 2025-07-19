wwe-icon-and-wife-expecting-twins.

A WWE legend recently hit fans with a double suplex of exciting news—he’s expecting not one, but TWO little tag-team partners.

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, 54, and his wrestling partner in life, Katie Forbes, 34, tagged in some big news on Instagram on June 12 with the original baby announcement.

In these heartwarming snaps, the excited couple proudly shows off an adorable WWE baby onesie. The photos capture them sharing a kiss and holding their two little dogs—who definitely seem to know something is amiss…

“Baby Van Dam coming 2026,” the couple captioned the adorable post.

“The best news!!!!! And we can finally share the news hehe I can’t even begin to tell you how excited I am for you guys!!!” WWE’s own Kelly Kelly (Barbie Blank Coba) gushed in the comments section. “The most badass mama and daddy there is,” she added.

“Congrats!!!! I’m so excited for you both!” WWE’s Nattie Neidhart wrote.

However, just a week later, the couple announced they had a new tag team on the way… The follow-up post featured the ecstatic couple, with Forbes proudly holding up a series of ultrasound pics revealing she’s got a double batch in the oven.

“GUESS WHAT YALL… WE ARE HAVING TWINS #TwoOfAKind,” Forbes wrote alongside the sweet post.

“My face is swollen from crying all day, it’s been the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE,” she added.

“Yaaaayyyy TWINSIES congrats baby,” models and influencers the Doubledosetwins wrote in the comments.

“Awww, so happy for you guys!!!” WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson added.

Indeed, the twins will have quite a legacy to live up to…

Of course, Rob Van Dam is a highly accomplished wrestler. A standout in Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), he is a former WWE Champion and ECW World Champion. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. Known for his high-flying, martial arts-inspired style, he remains an active competitor.

Meanwhile, Katie Forbes is a model and wrestler, known for her time in TNA, where she appeared alongside her husband, RVD.