wwe-hall-of-famer-hospitalized-with-heart-issue

A WWE Hall of Famer just revealed a concerning health update, sharing news of a serious heart condition.

Diamond Dallas Page revealed on Wednesday that he was hospitalized after experiencing atrial fibrillation. He shared the news through a video posted from his hospital bed on Instagram.

“Minutes after waking up from a successful cardioversion, I’m back stretching. My wife, @paygemcmahon, is like… ‘can you just rest for 24 hours?’,” the 69-year-old wrote alongside the footage. “Last week, I went into AFib. I normally wear a heart monitor when training, but for some reason didn’t this day. I pushed myself too hard, felt ‘off’, dizzy, and heart racing… and well, here we are…”

“This is my 2nd time with AFib (irregular heartbeats) in the past 3 years,” Page added. I’ll have a cardio ablation next month and should be good to go. I will never not wear a heart monitor and/or @apple watch when working out again. I promise Payge!”

“If you are over 50 and or have a slightly enlarged heart, you should wear a heart monitor too! @ddpyoga,” the WWE legend concluded.

Fans Show Their Support for WWE Legend Amid Heart Issues

Of course, the beloved wrestler’s comments section was filled with well wishers.

“Get well soon, but PAUSE on the leg lift aiyoo big homie,” one fan quipped. “You are such an inspiration, DDP, to millions and millions of people, bro! Rest up, homey!” a second fan added.

A third fan shared his own heart issue with the WWE icon.

“Had an ablation two years ago,” they wrote. “Easy peasy procedure. You’ll be good to go and back at it in no time, I’m sure of it. Wishing you well, DDP!”

Former three-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion Page has launched a successful yoga program after retiring from wrestling. The program has helped several colleagues, including WWE Hall of Famer Lex Luger, who recently walked unsupported for the first time since his 2007 spinal injury.

Diamond Dallas Page in action circa 1998. (Photo by Elsa Hasch /Allsport)

“We’re more of a workout as opposed to finding yourself. I didn’t develop this workout for yogis, I developed this workout for athletes who are beat up,” Page told ESPN back in 2013. “I want you to be able to work out and go play softball or tennis or go skiing and not feel like they got hit by a truck the next day. We deliver minimal joint impact, and there isn’t another workout out there that has minimal joint impact that will give you dramatic increased flexibility, core strengthening, and a kick-ass cardiovascular workout. The only workout that has minimal joint impact and that will give you a great cardiovascular workout is bicycling, and you don’t get any flexibility there. If anything, it inhibits it. You don’t build any muscle mass the way DDP Yoga does.”