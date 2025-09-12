wwe-hall-of-famer-hospitalized-after-suffering-stroke

WWE legend Jerry “The King” Lawler experienced a stroke on Friday at his home in Fort Myers, Florida.

The 75-year-old has been discharged from the hospital and cleared to return home to Memphis, his caregiver informed Memphis Fox13. His caregiver also told the outlet that the “minor” stroke affected the WWE personality’s right side and slightly impaired his vision, but he can still talk and walk.

The caregiver (who is reportedly Lawler’s ex-fiancée) told TMZ that he is expected to rest for several weeks.

Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler at the WWE SummerSlam 2015. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)

Lawler has canceled several upcoming appearances, including this weekend’s HorrorHound in Cincinnati, and will take the rest of the month to recover, the caregiver told Fox 13.

“We received word that, due to some personal matters, Jerry Lawler is unable to get to Cincinnati this weekend,” HorrorHound wrote on Facebook. “The King hopes to make up the appearance in 2026.”

This is at Least the Third Stroke for the WWE Legend

This is at least the third stroke Lawler has experienced since 2018, and he has faced numerous health challenges over the past decade.

In March 2018, Lawler suffered a stroke, which he later revealed occurred during sex. He was diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage and admitted to the ICU.

In 2023, Lawler was hospitalized following a “serious medical episode.”

“Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday,” the WWE star posted to X in February 2023. “He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future.”

Lawler experienced cardiac arrest while commentating on “Raw” in 2012.

Known as “The King,” Lawler gained fame in the territorial wrestling scene, especially in his home state of Tennessee, before joining WWE (then WWF) in the early 1990s.

He later moved into a commentary role, forming an iconic partnership with longtime play-by-play announcer Jim Ross. Together, they called events like “Raw,” “SmackDown,” and various pay-per-view cards.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.