Reviewers Claim This Wrinkle Fighting Body Lotion Delivers Noticeable Results In Just Two Weeks

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

It’s a fact of life that as we age, our skin will lose its luster. To make things worse, it can be nearly impossible to find a home remedy that really works.

This is why many were so excited to find NIVEA’s Skin Firming and Toning Variety Pack. According to reviewers, this skin care powerhouse showed noticeable results in as little as two weeks!

This deal includes a 16.9 oz hydrating lotion and a 6.7 oz gel-cream that will work together to maximize your morning routine. This affordable duo won’t break the bank and works well with all skin types, including sensitive skin.

What Is It Made Of?

NIVEA Skin Firming Hydration Lotion is formulated with Q10 and Shea Butter for moisturizing, lightweight coverage. Q10 is a compound that is naturally present in our skin and protects cells from oxidative damage.

As we age, Q10 levels drop which leads to wrinkles, sagging skin, and other visible signs of aging. Topical creams that include Q10, like NIVEA’s Skin Firming Hydration Lotion, have been proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and sagging skin.

NIVEA’s Gel Cream is fast-absorbing and designed to treat problem areas. It contains Q10, as well as L-Carnitine. L-Carnitine enhances cells ability to hold onto moisture, lessening visible signs of aging.

The Gel Cream also contains Lotus Extract. This is an all-natural moisturizer that improves the look and feel of dry and rough skin.

Does It Actually Work?

Reviewers are blown away by the results of this lotion and gel-cream combo! Several have claimed to see a visible difference in their skin after just two weeks of daily use.

“This is, hands down, the best beauty product I have ever laid hands on!” One reviewer raved, “I used it on my 56-year-old face and neck… the difference was stunning. No high-dollar wrinkle cream can hold a candle.”

“Absolutely love this lotion. I think it’s worth every penny,” One of the many 5-star reviews claimed, “I am going to continue using this combo and I highly recommend [it] if you are trying to get rid of cellulite and gain smooth supple skin.”

Another reviewer said, “I have gone through a lot of lotions, creams, and potions in my over 60 years and am not one to believe [it] unless I see the results for myself. This lotion is genuinely impressive. [The] results for me were almost immediate.”

If you’re looking for a pick-me-up for your skin that’s affordable and has fast results, be sure to grab NIVEA’s Skin Firming and Toning Variety Pack.

Try It Today