A True Salvation: This Multipurpose Skin Balm Treats My Eczema Better Than A Topical Steroid Cream

Now that I’m over 50, my skin is so much more finicky than when I was younger. Back in the day, I would bake in the sun with impunity and ski in freezing weather with nothing more than rosy cheeks to show for it.

Nowadays, although I never sun-tan and ski significantly less, I keep moisturizer in every room of the house to ensure I apply it after washing my hands, doing dishes, or just sitting at my desk.

The more often I moisturize, the less likely I am to get dry, rough patches of skin. But they inevitably show up anyway, mostly on my hands, and they are annoyingly stubborn—so much so that I asked my doctor about it. She diagnosed me with eczema and prescribed a pretty strong topical steroid. The medication works, but I don’t like using a steroid multiple times a day and it often feels necessary.

That’s why I’m thrilled to have discovered Balmonds Skin Salvation, which is now a permanent fixture on my desk. It’s a super-rich multipurpose balm made with oils and herbal tinctures to calm, moisturize, and protect sensitive skin.

It’s very concentrated, so a little bit goes a long way. It’s packed with beeswax, chamomile, calendula, and hemp seed oil. Notably, it doesn’t contain synthetic ingredients or fragrance, which can exacerbate issues when your skin is sensitive.

It also doesn’t contain paraffin, parabens, phthalates, preservatives, soy, lanolin, nuts, or gluten—so no matter what your diet, allergies, or lifestyle choices are, this powerful ointment will likely fit the bill (sorry about the beeswax, vegans).

Skin Salvation instantly eases itchiness and softens my skin. You’ll find me massaging it onto the troublesome areas of my hands anytime I’m on a call or doing online research.

I love that it doesn’t have fragrance because while I actually love scents, it would certainly become overwhelming given how often I apply the product. The lack of fragrance also means it won’t interfere with any perfume or scented lotion you might want to wear.



I also love that it comes in a glass jar—the less plastic in my life, the better (and I hope Balmonds follows suit with the packaging of its other products!).

Speaking of the brand’s other products, you might also want to check out the two-in-one Natural Shampoo and Body Wash (with my long, coarse hair, I prefer this as a body wash, and it would be great for babies) and the divine Bath & Body Oil (which I love adding to my bath as well as slathering all over my body afterward), as well as their Daily Moisturizing Cream, which pairs perfectly with the Skin Salvation balm.

While I mostly use Skin Salvation on my hands, it’s perfect for rough, cracked, or red skin anywhere—dry elbows will love it, as will chapped après-ski cheeks.

And you definitely don’t have to be over 50 to use it; it’s also great for diaper rash and dermatitis. It’s non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores, so it could even be good for your teenager or young adult. It supports a healthy skin barrier no matter your age, and tattoo artists even recommend it for aftercare!

A few other highlights that make me feel good about using Balmond’s Skin Salvation: All Balmonds products are cruelty-free and made of ethical, sustainably-sourced, and 100% biodegradable ingredients.

Don’t just take it from me—Skin Salvation has more than 2,000 five-star reviews from people who’ve used it for everything from psoriasis, dermatitis, and diaper rash to dry skin and eczema. Plus, Balmonds offers a money-back guarantee, so you really can’t go wrong.