‘Worth the Wait’: Singer-Songwriter Addresses Fans After 4-Year Gap Between Albums

Singer and songwriter Jeremy Zucker recently updated fans on his latest solo project, four years in the making.

Last month, the 29-year-old “Comethru” hitmaker took to Instagram to let his fans know his upcoming plans.

“Hey, everyone,” the singer began. “Man, time is flying. It’s been nearly 4 years since my last solo album (crusher). I have spent a solid chunk of that time putting together this next body of work… and while it’s very close, I’m still making some finishing touches to give this next era of music all that I’ve got, and honestly, I just needed a little more time to do that.”

The singer then treated fans with news of a new single from his forthcoming album.

“That said, “hometown” will now be releasing on June 20th. There’s a lot more to come with it. I promise it will be worth the wait. Thanks for being patient,” Zucker concluded.

Of course, fans were more than understanding, taking to the comments section to show their support for Zucker.

“I’d wait forever for more music from you. The art is worth it always,” one fan wrote. “Wait, wdym crusher was 4 years old already? There’s no WAY,” another fan exclaimed.

“Take the time you need. We love you,” a third fan added.

Indeed, Zucker has been up to a lot in the past year. Last week, noted he got hitched just last summer to model Mathilda Lou.

“1 year ago today, I married the love of my life and my best friend. I’m the luckiest guy in the world, ily forever,” he wrote in a sweet post.

The Singer’s New Single Explores the Emotional Distance of Leaving the Past Behind

That said, Zucker certainly gave fans something to chew on with his new single.

His track “hometown” explores Zucker’s feelings of disillusionment, resentment, and emotional distance as they leave their past behind.

“Oh, right, bet it feels nice / Turning your back on your whole damn life…” he sings at one point in the track.

Jeremy Zucker performs on stage at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on July 06, 2022, in London, England. (Photo by C Brandon/Redferns)

Almost a year after the release of brent iii, the third installment in his acclaimed brent series with Chelsea Cutler, the highly anticipated new solo album, Garden State, is set to debut on August 22.

Meanwhile, Zucker will kick off the Welcome to the Garden State Tour this fall, starting September 16 in San Diego and wrapping up on October 15 in Los Angeles.