‘Wonder Years’ Star Jeff Duran Arrested for Allegedly Soliciting Minor

Jeff Dandurand, a former child actor who once appeared in the hit sitcom The Wonder Years, was arrested last month after allegedly soliciting a minor.

Videos by Suggest

Trigger Warning: Details about child sex abuse

According to KFDX/KJTL, Dandruand, who now goes by “DJ Jeff Duran,” was arrested in Wichita County, Texas after law enforcement conducted an undercover online investigation into adults attempting to meet up with minors for sexual activity.

The Criminal Investigations Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted the investigation.

Duran was placed under arrest on Sept. 17 and charged with four counts of online solicitation of a minor. This is a second-degree felony offense. His bail has been set at $300,000.

However, legal documents filed by Jeff Duran claim that his imprisonment was “unlawful.” 30th District Court Judge Jeff McKnight denied the former child actor’s claims.

One of the agents stated that he had started the investigation in April 2024. They created an online persona of a 14-year-old female. They also used age and gender-altered photos to appear younger.

The agent then posted “14Texas any older guys” in an internet chatroom that was advertised for teens. The account began receiving messages, with one message claiming to be from a 38-year-old male.

The agent then added the user on Discord, where the duo directly messaged each other. In one message, the older man stated, “I’ve never dated younger before but interested am I too old to say that?” He also revealed that he has a 17-year-old daughter.

As time went on, the older man began asking uncomfortable questions, including asking for details about the alleged teen’s sexual experience. He then sent sexually explicit messages and exchanged photos.

The older man’s Discord account was linked to a CashApp account under the name Jeff Duran, who resided in California.

Authorities Arrested Jeff Duran After Multiple Online Conversations With Alleged Teen

After a few online conversations, Duran asked if he should get a home at a hotel in Wichita Falls. “Will you sneak out or meet me at room”, his message said. He then stated, “Your parents won’t know.”

“Ur not gonna kidnap me tho right?” The agent asked. To which, Duran replied, “No sweetie.”

The agent continued to chat with Duran even after he failed to show up at the hotel like they originally planned. Duran promised in May that he would “make it up” to the agent. “I’ll get you anything when we meet up.”

In July, Duran revealed to the agent that he would be in Wichita Falls and asked if they could meet up and have sex. He was officially arrested two months later.