3 Women Dead After Eating the Same Cake Months After Baker’s Husband Died of Food Poisoning

Three women in Brazil have passed away after consuming the same cake months after the baker’s husband died of food poisoning.

Local media outlet Rio Grande Do Sul reported that the three women were identified as Tatiana Denize Silva dos Anjos, 43, Maida Berenice Flores da Silva, 58, and Neuza Denize Silva dos Anjos, 65.

The first two women died from cardiac arrest after eating Bolo de Natal, a Brazilian Christmas cake, while at a holiday gathering in Torres on Monday, Dec. 23.

The third woman reportedly died on Tuesday, Dec. 24, with her cause of death ruled to be “shock after poisoning.”

Along with the three women, three additional family members were hospitalized. This included a 10-year-old boy. Zeli Terezinha Silva dos Anjos, 61, the baker who made the dessert with her sister and hosted the holiday event, was also hospitalized.

The cake was made in Arroio do Sal and then transported to Torres for the holiday gathering. Seven people were in attendance for the event. All had tea and cake right before the illness started.

Law enforcement is now investigating the situation after arsenic was discovered in blood tests conducted on two of the surviving family members and one who died.

Zeli’s late husband died in September from food poisoning. Police requested his body be exhumed following the latest incident.

Zeli and the 10-year-old boy continue to remain hospitalized.

Law Enforcement Discovers ‘White Liquid’ At the Baker’s Home Following Suspect Food Poisoning Incident

After investigating Zeli’s home, police also discovered several food products were expired. This included a bottle of medicine that contained white liquid.

“There were expired products in the residence,” law enforcement officials further shared. “A bottle was found, a medicine, which should have had capsules inside it, and there were no capsules.”

The police then said the white liquid was being examined to determine what it was.

Zeli allegedly had two slices of the cake and was the first person to be rushed to the hospital.

Law enforcement then said that there was no evidence of inheritance disputes or conflict between the family members before the holiday gathering.

A friend of one of the deceased relatives said it was an annual event.

“It was a traditional family cake, a king cake, which they always, always, always, made,” the friend added.

Along with the white liquid, the food consumed by the family was collected and will also undergo forensic examination.