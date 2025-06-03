Woman Wakes Up Inside Coffin After Mistakenly Declared Dead

An 88-year-old woman in the Czech Republic was mistakenly declared dead. However, as she was placed in a coffin, the woman suddenly opened her eyes, shocking funeral workers who were preparing her “dead” body.

According to the Daily Mail, citing a report made by Czech outlet Blesk, the elderly woman was found unresponsive by her partner on Friday, May 30. After not being able to wake her up, the man frantically called emergency services to their home in Pilsen, Czech Republic.

Upon arrival, responders weren’t able to wake up the unresponsive woman. As per The Brussels Times, a coroner declared the elderly woman dead and even issued a death certificate.

The woman’s body was transported to a funeral home, where funeral workers began preparing her body. However, they were shocked after noticing that the women showed signs of life. Some reports suggest that the woman opened her eyes, while others claim that the woman began breathing.

Either way, the workers quickly called emergency services. The woman was eventually taken to a local hospital and, surprisingly, was in good health.

Investigation

While the woman survived the ordeal, a police investigation has been launched into her being mistakenly declared dead. According to the Daily Express, the coroner is suspicious of “failing to offer aid to her condition.”

Meanwhile, the company that dispatched the coroner has apologized for the terrible mistake. They have insisted that actions will be taken following the incident, but no specifics were made available, according to multiple outlets.

An ambulance spokesman, Martin Štěpán, shared a statement with outlets such as the Daily Express and the Daily Mail.

“Our operations centre received a call in the early morning hours, during which the operator proceeded in accordance with the valid recommendations of the professional society and the methodology for situations related to the death of a patient,” Štěpán said.

The spokesman added that, following the procedure, the incident “was handed over to the coroner.” However, after the woman showed signs of life, they dispatched a medical services team to the scene.

“The woman’s basic life functions were ensured on site,” Štěpán added. “She was subsequently transported to a medical facility.”

Michaela Raindlová, a police spokeswoman, stated the incident is under investigation.

“We are examining the circumstances of the case,” Raindlová said. “The legal qualification has not yet been determined.”