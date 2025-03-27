Woman Undresses in Airport, Stabs 2 People During Alleged ‘Manic Episode’

A woman has been arrested after she undressed at an airport and stabbed two people during an alleged “manic episode.”

TMZ reports that the incident occurred at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Mar. 14. The woman, identified as Samantha Palma, had suffered a “manic episode” at the airport, leading to her allegedly stabbing at least two people with a pencil and biting a restaurant manager who tried to intervene.

The police report, which was obtained by the media outlet, revealed that Palma had stabbed the manager with his own pencil, causing puncture wounds to his head and face. She also broke some skin after biting the manager in the forearm, causing “immediate bruising.”

The Woman Was Discovered Without Clothes and Covered in Blood By Law Enforcement

Law enforcement further revealed that Palma was initially discovered without clothes behind an emergency exit door at Gate D1 of Terminal D of the airport. She had blood on and around her. Witnesses told responding police officers she had stabbed someone with a pencil. On-site medics confirmed that the blood found on Palma was not her own.

When the officers handcuffed her, Palma allegedly told them she “wanted to be with the flowers” and was “in a forest.” She also identified as multiple Disney princesses, including Ariel and Pocahontas. She also referred to herself as “Venus” at some point and told officers she was “going to heaven” and came from hell.

Palma further admitted that she didn’t take any of her medication that day. It was said the medication could have prevented her airport “manic episode.”

Palma had been traveling with her 8-year-old daughter at the time of the incident. However, she told officers that she traveled to the airport in a vehicle she “manifested.”

Officers shared in a report that she did not want to hurt herself or others. She told police she was “trying to make herself better and sometimes that hurts.”

Palma was detained on a mental health hold. Law enforcement said she would be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.