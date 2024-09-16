Woman Suffers ‘Serious Injuries’ After Falling 150 Feet at Remote Waterfall

A woman survived a terrifying 150-foot plunge at a waterfall site and is currently on the road to recovery.

According to a statement from Whatcom County Fire District 14 posted on Facebook, the incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m. local time on Tuesday, September 10, at Racehorse Falls in Deming, Washington.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found a woman who had fallen 50-60 feet, then tumbled another 100 ft down a slippery rock slope to the bottom,” the statement detailed.

The harrowing incident occurred at Racehorse Falls in Deming on September 10, 2024. (Image via Facebook / Whatcom County Fire District 14).

The statement later disclosed that the woman sustained “serious injuries” and was transported to the hospital by a medic unit from the Bellingham Fire Department.

Further Details of the Woman’s Dramatic Waterfall Plunge

The Facebook post provided a detailed account of the woman’s rescue, featuring photos from the operation and showcasing the height from which she fell. It also included an image of a warning sign at the attraction, indicating to visitors that they were near a cliff’s edge. The sign reads, “Area below has no other access.”

A sign near where the woman plummeted from a waterfall reads: “Area below has no other access.” (Image via Facebook / Whatcom County Fire District 14).

“Our crews rappelled down, packaged the patient into a litter, and lifted her out of the canyon,” the statement further explained. “Firefighters then carried her out the 1/3 mile trail using our wheeled litter.”

Authorities reported that this marks the fifth “high angle rescue” they have conducted at Racehorse Falls this year, highlighting that this incident was the “most serious” of all.

“Please be extra careful when exploring our wonderful outdoors, especially around the cliff edges,” they lectured. “We’d like to thank our volunteer firefighters for all their hard work, and we wish the patient a speedy recovery!”

Meanwhile, NBC News reports that the woman involved in the incident was 25 years old. District Assistant Chief David Moe mentioned that she was stabilized at a hospital in Bellingham before being moved to a facility in Seattle. Moe added that the victim’s current condition wasn’t available.

The lush waterfall near the U.S.-Canada border, about 100 miles north of Seattle, attracts hikers but poses challenges due to its rainy climate and rocky terrain. The Racehorse Creek area features 50-million-year-old leaf fossils and notable landslides, including a 90-foot scarp formed in 2009, according to the state Department of National Resources.