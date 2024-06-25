female-hiker-dead-at-26-after-being-swept-into-waterfall-at-glacier-national-park

A 26-year-old female hiker from Pennsylvania has died after she was swept up into a waterfall at Montana’s Glacier National Park over the weekend.

In a statement by the national park’s officials, it was revealed that the incident occurred on Sunday, June 23. The woman had washed over the St. Mary’s Falls and was trapped underwater for several minutes.

Park dispatch received multiple 911 calls routed through Glacier County dispatch at approximately 5:20 pm. Park rangers were on the scene by approximately 5:45 pm.

“Bystanders pulled her from the water below the falls and administered CPR until emergency responders arrived,” the Glacier National Park officials explained. “Park rangers and Babb ambulance personnel took over CPR upon arrival.”

It was further revealed that an ALERT helicopter landed nearby at about 6:20 pm and assisted with resuscitation efforts. Unfortunately, the victim never regained consciousness. Resuscitation efforts were terminated at about 7 p.m. ALERT personnel pronounced the woman deceased.

ALERT then flew the woman’s body to the 1913 Ranger Station near St. Mary, MT, where the team was met by the Glacier County coroner at about 7:30 p.m. The coroner is transporting the body to the medical examiner in Missoula, MT for an autopsy.

“The death is under investigation and additional details are still being gathered,” the statement added.

Glacier National Park Drowning Victim Has Been Identified

Meanwhile, Glacier National Park officials have released the name of the 26-year-old female hiker who drowned at St. Mary’s Waterfall. She is Gillian Tones from North Apollo, Pennsylvania.

“It was first reported that Tones went into the water above St. Mary Falls but witnesses later clarified that she slipped on wet, slick rocks,” the latest statement reads. “And fell into Virginia Creek between St. Mary and Virginia Falls, about 200 yards above the trail bridge.”

“Tones was quickly swept up by the cold, fast moving water and went over a series of smaller waterfalls, then was pinned underwater by a log for several minutes until heroic efforts by other park visitors led to pulling her from the river.”

Despite resuscitation efforts by bystanders, park rangers, ambulance personnel, and ALERT helicopter medics, Tones never regained consciousness. She was pronounced deceased at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

“The park extends their deepest condolences to family and friends of Tones and asks that the public respect their privacy,” the park officials added.

According to Hiking Glacier, St. Mary Falls drops roughly 35 feet in three separate tiers.