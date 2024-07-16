Woman Slams Sister for Secretly Dating, Getting Engaged to Her Ex-Fiancé

MEOW! The claws are out after a woman discovered her sister not only secretly dated her ex-fiancé, but was engaged to him.

In a Reddit post, a 28-year-old woman spilled the tea on her engagement to a guy she dubbed “Mike.” After two years of being engaged and three years of dating, she found out he was cheating just three months before the big day.

Needless to say, she swiftly sent him packing! YAAAS QUEEN!

However, where most Reddit posts end, this one gets downright juicy.

Drop your kids off at soccer practice, crack open a box of wine, and sit your sweet ass down on a cozy sofa to hear the rest of this beautiful mess!

“Mike moved away shortly after we broke up, and I thought that was the end of it. I was heartbroken, but I slowly started to move on with my life,” the Reddit user wrote.

Then, in June, the woman received a call from her 25-year-old sister who had some surprising news—juicy enough to require a dinner with the parents for the grand reveal.

“When I arrived, Lily and my parents were all smiles, and she drops the bombshell: she’s engaged. To Mike,” the woman recalled.

Honey, the Love Math Doesn’t Add Up With This Woman Engaged to Her Sister’s Ex-Fiancé

Oh honey, but you know the story cut deeper than a piece of Junior’s cheesecake! Serve it up, sister!

“My head was spinning,” she added. “I felt like I was going to pass out. Lily and Mike had been secretly dating for the past year, and now they were engaged.”

The betrayal doesn’t stop there… The poster noted that the women’s parents had known “for months,” but kept the scandalous affair under wraps to save her the heartbreak. Oh girl, talk about family secrets and skeletons all up in the closet!

And can you believe it: little sis tried to justify the actions of her lustful loins.

“Lily tried to justify it by saying she and Mike fell in love after our breakup and that their relationship is meant to be. She insisted that they didn’t start dating until after we were officially over, but I felt betrayed on so many levels,” this poor girl wrote.

Still, our girl wasn’t going to tolerate this sister-engaged-to-my-ex-fiance nonsense. SHE TOLD THEM that she wanted nothing to do with their circus of a wedding and dramatically stormed out.

The Tea Gets Hotter and the Drama Turns Up

Meanwhile, it seems that the fam is all up in her business, straight up disrespecting her wishes. They’re blowing up her phone, “calling me selfish and saying I’m overreacting,” she wrote. “They claim that true love is rare and I should be supportive of Lily’s happiness.”

She claims she’s under pressure to attend the wedding in a few months, with her parents threatening to cut her off financially if she doesn’t show.

Girl, we here at Suggest believe you should go out and get your own money. Don’t be sweating your mommy and daddy’s bank.

But we digress. Because honey, it gets even juicier.

She dropped this BBL bombshell: “To add insult to injury, Lily recently asked if I would be her maid of honor, claiming she wants to mend our relationship. This request has left me torn — I don’t want to ruin our family dynamic further, but I can’t shake the hurt and betrayal I feel.”

Girl, can you believe this?

Reddit Users CLAP BACK at This Woman Engaged to Her Sister’s Ex-fiancé

Of course, the comments spilled all kinds of steaming hot tea in response to this Reddit post.

One Reddit user pointed out how murky all this math was.

“The timeline here seems somewhat questionable,” they wrote. “You were supposed to get married like 12 months ago but broke up 15 months ago and they have magically been together for 12 months? IDK, maybe, but have you considered the possibility that she is the one he cheated with?”

YASS! serve it up!

Another user pointed out the madness of thinking getting engaged to your sister’s cheating ex would mend past beefs.

“So there was already something broken in that sister bond that needed mending? And sis though THAT would be a great way to fix things? Definitely a golden child in the mix if not a completely delusional ah. Actually, I vote both,” they wrote.

Girl, stick to your intuition. Skip this freakshow wedding, and find yourself a real man with king energy.

EAT PRAY LOVE.