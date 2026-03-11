Woman Accused of Shooting at Rihanna’s Home Faces Up to Life in Prison Sentence

The woman accused of shooting at Rihanna’s Los Angeles-area residence over the weekend is facing a sentence of up to life in prison.

According to court records obtained by PEOPLE, Ivanna Ortiz was charged with 14 felony accounts, including attempted murder. It was noted that Ortiz’s plot was “willful, deliberate, and premeditated.”

Ortiz has been accused of driving up to the front of Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home and firing a semiautomatic weapon multiple times. The singer, as well as her partner A$AP Rocky and their children, were at the residence.

Rihanna’s mother and two other employees were also inside the home where Ortiz fired the shots. The woman then allegedly fired at a neighboring residence where two others were. She fled the scene shortly after the incident, but was later caught.

Along with attempted murder, Ortiz was charged with 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper.

If convicted, Ortiz could face up to life in prison. Her arraignment is currently scheduled for March 25.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman issued a statement about the ordeal.

“Opening fire in any populated neighborhood is extremely dangerous, puts lives at risk, and will be fully prosecuted,” the statement reads. “Thankfully, no one was injured in this shooting, but this careless violence will not be tolerated in our community. Such shooters will find their next destination to be our jails and prisons.”

Ortiz’s bail is currently at $1,875,0000.

The Woman Has a Criminal Past

The Los Angeles Times further reports that Ortiz, who is a Florida resident, has a criminal past. She has been arrested several times in the Sunshine State.

Her records revealed that she was involved in a bankruptcy case in 2013. She was then arrested on suspicion of careless driving in 2021 and suspicion of domestic violence and battery in 2023.

Ortiz was notably a licensed speech pathologist.

Weeks leading up to the shooting, Ortiz had referenced Rihanna in numerous Facebook posts. In one of the posts she wrote, “Say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I’m not at.”

It remains unclear how long she had been in Los Angeles or if she had any further connections with the singer.