Woman Murdered by Husband in Front of Their 4-Year-Old Daughter

An Illinois husband was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, shooting her in their home while their 4-year-old daughter was present.

On September 5 at approximately 11 a.m., officers from the Warrenville Police Department responded to a report of cardiac arrest and death at the residence of 39-year-old Steven Kramer, according to police.

When an officer arrived at the residence, Kramer greeted her at the door and informed her that his wife, Jaime Neumann, 47, was in a bedroom on the second floor. The officer entered the bedroom and discovered the victim lying face-up on the floor near the foot of the bed. Blood covered her face and body, and there were visible signs of trauma to her face.

Neumann was declared dead at the scene.

Steven Kramer, 39, has been arrested on charges of allegedly murdering his wife, Jaime Neumann, 47, by shooting her six times at their residence. (Image via The County of DuPage Press)

An autopsy revealed that Neumann had sustained six gunshot wounds: one between her left eye and nose, three in the chest, one in the upper left thigh, and another in her right forearm, according to officials.

Husband Turned Himself in to Police Following Shooting Death of His Wife

After their investigation, police disclosed that a verbal dispute between the husband and wife escalated into a physical confrontation. This culminated in Kramer shooting Neumann. At the time of the incident, their 4-year-old daughter was present in the home, per Chicago’s Daily Herald.

Kramer surrendered to the Warrenville Police Department, where he was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

Kramer faces two counts of first-degree murder, as reported by the police. A DuPage County judge ruled on Wednesday that he will remain in jail while awaiting his trial.

“Leaving her girls behind is not something she would have ever chosen,” the GoFundMe campaign says of the slain mother. (Image via GoFundMe)

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has been established for Neumann’s three daughters, aged 14, 9, and 4.

“Jaime was loved by everyone who knew her. Leaving her girls behind is not something she would have ever chosen. Sadly, her life was cut short due to domestic violence, leaving all of her daughters parentless,” the campaign organizers wrote.

“Jaime was not only a great mother and a wonderful friend but also a genuinely good person who touched the lives of many,” they added.

As of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised just over $29,000.