Model Strangled and ‘Pureed’ in a Blender by Her Husband in Gruesome Murder

A former Miss Switzerland finalist was allegedly murdered, with her husband reportedly using a blender to help dispose of her remains.

The body of 38-year-old catwalk coach Kristina Joksimovic was found in her home near Basel, Switzerland, in February. “According to the autopsy report, the body was dismembered in the laundry room with a jigsaw, knife, and secateurs,” Local Swiss media, FM1 Today reported.

The outlet reported that various body parts were then “pureed” using a hand blender and subsequently dissolved in a chemical solution.

BZ Basel reported that her husband, Thomas, 41, asserted he acted in self-defense after she attacked him with a knife. He claims that In a state of panic, he dismembered her body in their laundry room.

The model’s husband confessed to murdering his wife. He asserted that it was an act of self-defense, according to local media reports. (Image via Instagram / Kristina Joksimovic)

The Federal Court denied his appeal for release from custody after he reportedly confessed to murdering the 2007 winner of Miss Northwest Switzerland, with whom he shared two children.

The Husband Reportedly Strangled His Model Wife Before Using a Blender to Dispose of Her Remains

As reported by FM1 Today, a forensic investigation has concluded that Ms. Joksimovic’s cause of death was strangulation.

Meanwhile, prosecutors assert that Thomas showed “a lack of empathy and cold-bloodedness after killing his wife” and then attempting to cover his tracks.

Kristina and her husband have two daughters, and she coached aspiring models for pageants. (Image via Instagram / Kristina Joksimovic)

Christa Rigozzi, the former Miss Switzerland and a friend of Joksimovic, shared her thoughts on the tragic murder.

“It’s terrible. I’m really shocked,” she told 20 Minutes.

Rigozzi’s thoughts were also with Joksimovic’s young family.

“I’m thinking of her two daughters. She was such a beautiful and kind-hearted woman.”

Joksimovic was crowned Miss Northwest Switzerland and was a finalist for Miss Switzerland in 2007, per 20 Minuten. Following her pageant success, she established her own business as a catwalk coach. She also mentored model Dominique Rinderknecht for the Miss Universe competition in 2013.

Meanwhile, Thomas was a successful entrepreneur. His family also resided in a spacious home that offered a stunning view of Basel.

The seemingly ideal family presented a picture-perfect image on social media. According to 20 Minuten, an Instagram post just weeks before Joksimovic’s death showcased her and Thomas enjoying a “couple’s getaway” at Lake Lucerne.