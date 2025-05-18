1 Dead, Multiple Injured, In Tour Bus Head-On Crash As It Headed To Arizona Tourist Destination

A head-on crash involving a tour bus and another vehicle in Arizona killed one person and injured multiple people inside the tour bus. At the time, the tour bus, belonging to Antelope Slot Canyon Tours, was near a popular tourist destination in the area.

According to the Page Police Department, the incident took place on Wednesday, May 14, on Coppermine Road. Upon arrival, police officers discovered that a sedan that was traveling southbound crossed the center line and impacted head-on with an Antelope Slot Canyon Tours bus.

As a result, the driver of the sedan succumbed to the serious injuries he sustained as a result of the crash. It is unclear if the sedan’s driver was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Police have yet to identify the deceased driver.

Additionally, multiple people inside the tour bus suffered serious injuries. The Page Police Department has not detailed exactly how many tourists were injured during the incident.

No Further Details

No further details were made available in regards to the cause of the accident, which remains under investigation. At the time of the post made by the Page Police Department, authorities hadn’t ruled out speed or alcohol as contributing factors that may have led to the fatal head-on crash.

Police did share photos of the incident on social media. The Antelope Slot Canyon Tours bus has a pretty noticeable dent on its front. Several of its vehicle parts, and possibly of the sedan’s parts, were seen on the asphalt.

The sedan, however, given the difference in weight and size, suffered the most damage. The hood was completely destroyed. Moreover, the sedan’s front appeared to have been crushed by the sheer force of the collision. The asphalt shows skid marks caused by the sedan, leading to its final resting place.

According to AZCentral, the collision took place near the Roam America Horseshoe Campground in Paige, Arizona. This tourist destination offers campsites, RV spots, and cabins near the Horseshoe Bend lookout, according to Roma America’s website. It is possible that the tour bus was heading to the campground when it was hit by the sedan.