Woman Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car, Falling From Freeway Overpass

A woman has been hospitalized after authorities say she fell from a Houston freeway overpass after being hit by a vehicle.

Videos by Suggest

ABC affiliate KTRK-TV reports that on Sunday, Oct. 6, the unidentified woman had experienced car trouble while driving in a southbound lane of the I-69 Eastex Freeway. After turning on her hazard light, the woman got out of her vehicle to assess the situation and call a tow truck.

As she was waiting for help, she was hit by a car. The impact of the vehicle caused her to go over the wall of the freeway overpass.

CBS affiliate KHOU further reported the responding Houston Police Department officers rushed the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was hospitalized after falling 25 to 30 feet off of the freeway overpass.

A Police Officer Was Hit After the Woman Fell From Freeway Overpass

Details about the driver, including if they would be facing charges for hitting the woman, were not revealed. However, things took a turn when another driver hit a police cruiser at the scene of the accident.

The law enforcement vehicle had been blocking traffic away from the first accident. The officer who was hit was taken to a nearby hospital, Memorial Hermann Hospital, in stable condition.

The Houston Police Department stated the office is expected to be OK following the accident.

It’s believed the driver who hit the police cruiser was intoxicated.

Sgt. R. Dallas then revealed more details about the incident to KTRK-TV. “While we were investigating that incident at about 10:12 p.m., we had another crash that occurred where one of our officers that were blocking for that investigation was struck by another female driver who we believe showed signs of intoxication.”

The driver of the vehicle that hit the police cruiser also had two young children in the car with her. She is currently facing charges.

Houston Police Department further shared that drivers should never get out of their vehicle while on the freeway. It is recommended that drivers who experience car troubles on the freeway should call the Gulf Coast Regional Tow and Go Program.

This program will tow vehicles from any freeway in Harris County for free. Through the program, vehicles will be towed to a nearby safe location within one mile at no post.

If a driver experiences a flat tire, they can call Tow and Go. The program will change the flat tire for the driver if a good spare and a jack are available.