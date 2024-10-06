man-hit-by-car-while-rescuing-giant-lizard-from-road-in-horrifying-video

A man is currently recovering after he was hit by a car while trying to rescue a giant lizard that was in the middle of the road last weekend.

According to TMZ, the man, identified as Luis Ricardo Coronel, had stepped into the middle of Paraguay’s Route PY04, between San Ignacio and Pilar, to retrieve a teju guasu that was lying on its back. He had been traveling with his cousin, who appeared to be recording him helping the large lizard.

However, as he was trying to make his back across the road, he was hit by a vehicle at full speed. The driver, identified as Mirtha Tereza Delgado, hit Coronel so hard it sent the lizard flying through the air. Coronel was carried several feet by Delgado’s Toyota IST before he landed back on the road.

The man suffered serious injuries when he was hit by the car. Following the ordeal, he was rushed to the nearby San Ignacio District Hospital. He was later transferred to the Trauma Hospital in Asunción for specialized care. This was due to the severity of the injuries he sustained.

X user Githii revealed that Coronel suffered a traumatic brain injury and facial fractures. He also had broken bones in his arm, hip, and leg. He is currently in the ICU.

While Coronel remains hospitalized, it remains unclear if Delgado was charged with hitting him or if the lizard is ok.

“His wife, Selva Griffiths, expressed frustration that the driver, who has been released by the authorities, has yet to offer any assistance to the family,” Githii stated. “Coronel faces further surgeries and a long recovery process ahead.”

Many Who Saw the Video Demand Answers From the Driver of the Car

Meanwhile, many social media users are now demanding answers as to why the driver of the car hit the man at full speed.

“What a stupid a—hole of a driver,” one X user wrote. “[She] must have seen that there was someone on the road and still came speeding along. [She] should be stripped of his driver’s license and charged with aggravated assault.”

Another X user agreed and wrote, “That driver should be fucking charged, pissed me off.”

A fellow X user then questioned if the driver was distracted at the same time. “Maybe another case of texting while driving? There was no braking all the way up to impact.”

Reddit users also sounded off about the video. “Some drivers are literally blind, don’t anticipate well enough, have tunnel vision, don’t look well ahead enough,” one Reddit user wrote. “And don’t belong on the road or indeed are Redditing lol”

Other Reddit users added, “Hope he gets better soon. And I hope the driver of that car got arrested.”