Woman Goes Viral After Her Stanley Cup Survived Car Fire, Company Now Offers Her A New Car And Free Cups

One woman is getting some major help from Stanley 1913—all because of an unfortunate accident.

Danielle Lettering’s car burnt to a crisp—but at least her Stanley beverage cup survived.

In a viral video posted to TikTok, Lettering posted the scorched remains of her car. But in the cup holder, she showed her Stanley cup, which was seemingly unscathed.

“Everybody’s so concerned about if the Stanley spills,” Lettering joked in the November 15 video. “It was in a fire yesterday and it still has ice in it.”

The viral video, which now has 8.5 million views, called several thousand TikTok users to comment.

One user commented on Lettering’s 14-second video, “Now this is good marketing for Stanley”

“Stanley better cut you a check after this advertisement,” another added.

“If they don’t send you a free Stanley I will have no hope,” a third said. “This made me for the first time want a Stanley.”

It turns out Stanley 1913 did much more than send Lettering a new cup. In fact—they sent her a new car.

Stanley 1913’s Response To Lettering’s Video

Danielle Lettering’s video caught all of TikTok’s attention—including the attention of Stanley’s president, Terence Reilly. Reilly wanted to do more for Lettering’s troubles than simply send her a new cup. Instead, he wants to send her a new car.

Reilly stitched his response to Lettering’s initial video, explaining, “We have all seen your video. Wow, what an ordeal.”

“We’re all really glad you’re safe,” Stanley’s president added.

Reilly later thanked Lettering for sharing the video, explaining that it showed how the company’s products are “built for life.”

“I’ve seen a lot of comments that we should send you some Stanley’s,” Reilly said. “Well, we’re going to send you some Stanley’s. But there’s one more thing—we’ve never done this before, and we’ll probably never do it again.”

“We’d love to replace your vehicle,” Reilly finished.

Lettering’s Response To Stanley—”I Feel Blessed Beyond Relief”

In another TikTok, Lettering was in awe that Stanley offered to replace her car, as reported by USA Today.

“That is crazy. I cannot believe they’re going to buy me a car,” she said. “I mean, the Stanley was the only thing that survived in the car fire.”

She later joked that she may keep her charred cup as a memento engraved with, “Survived the fire of 2023.”

“I’m so so grateful to Stanley for doing this and I feel blessed beyond belief,” Lettering added. “Nothing like this has ever happened to me before. I know everybody says that, but it hasn’t.”