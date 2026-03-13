Woman Gives Heartwarming Gift To Service Worker Who Collects Her Trash With Her Dog

A woman’s heartwarming gift for a trash valet and her loyal dog has captured millions of hearts online and highlighted the power of small acts of kindness.

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For about six months, 32-year-old Olivia Perkins regularly noticed the same nighttime routine through her home security camera. Late in the evening, a trash valet worker, Genevieve Quintero, would walk through the apartment complex collecting residents’ garbage while wearing a bright yellow safety vest. By her side trotted a small dog named Princess, who quietly followed her owner during the long shifts.

Perkins made a TikTok, where she recorded giving Quintero a small yellow safety vest for Princess. The video was seen over 15 million times, with the heartfelt reaction of Quintero making millions smile.

Olivia Perkins spoke to PEOPLE about the act of kindness, where she said, “I thought it would be cute, because [Quintero] wears one to work.”

“It was like a mini-me moment.”

Perkins said she admired Quintero’s dedication and the dog’s calm behavior. Princess never barked or caused trouble; she simply stayed close and accompanied Quintero as she worked alone at night.

Genevieve Quintero saw the video on TikTok, and left a comment. She wrote, “That’s mee!! Thank you everyone for all the love.”

“I’ve been crying reading all these kind comments. My job is not easy but I still show up every day & princess she loves to tag along.”

This isn’t the only interaction Perkins and Quintero shared, however.

Quintero spoke to the same outlet, and said that Perkins’ small gesture brought “joy” back into the lives of her and her family.

“I was ready to give up. My divorce is killing me on the inside. I cry every day,” she said. “Those kinds of comments about me helped me to stop beating myself up in the mirror.”

The two met for dinner, where Quintero brought her kids. The valet worker shared the plight of her family’s situation, and Perkins issued a GoFundMe to help her “get back on her feet.”

It has since racked up just over $18,500.