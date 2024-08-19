Woman Gives Birth on Highway, Husband Cuts Umbilical Cord at Dunkin’ Donuts

A Massachusetts couple’s birth plan became a sweet arrival when a proud daddy decided to cut the umbilical cord at a Dunkin’ Donuts.

On August 8, Rebecca Mahota and her husband Danya from Brewster, Cape Cod, welcomed their daughter, Summer, on the side of Route 6 while en route to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, according to local news sources.

“[Rebecca] starts screaming, and she’s like, ‘She’s coming,'” Danya recalled to the Cape Cod Times.

“I’m driving obviously, I reach down between my wife’s legs, and, sure enough, I feel the top of my daughter’s head,” the father overshared to the outlet.

The Mother Described the Road Side Birth as ‘Private and Special’

Summer arrived just 26 minutes into their 56-minute journey to the hospital.

“One contraction later, he had pulled over to the side of the road. I was already holding her head,” Rebecca told WCVB. “It was actually private and special, although not at all the plan. But it worked out beautifully.”

On August 11, Rebecca further detailed the story on Instagram.

“Thursday morning, I gave birth, my husband delivered our eight pound eleven ounce daughter in the passenger seat of my Land Rover. Contractions came on suddenly and strong, Danya drove his safest and fastest weaving through possibly all of Cape Cod’s slowest drivers,” she wrote.

“They handed me a sterilized exacto knife, and I, like every Massachusetts father, cut my baby’s umbilical cord in a Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot,” Danya later said. (Image via Instagram / R J ’ s B E A U T Y)

“But even with the emergency hazards, the flickering of the headlights and beeping, it became clear we were adding vehicular birth to our resumes,” she continued.

“[My husband] ran around the truck to catch my feet on his shoulders and with grace and impressive technique we worked beautifully as a team to deliver her in about two and a half minutes,” Rebecca added.

“We cried all together, we were and are still in complete shock with an immense gratitude she and I are both totally completely healthy,” she wrote.

The Proud Papa Cuts the Umbilical Cord in a Dunkin’ Donuts Parking Lot

The couple then made their way to a Dunkin’ Donuts in the Sagamore Beach parking lot to await assistance. Paramedics soon arrived and transported Rebecca and Summer to the hospital for evaluation.

“They handed me a sterilized exacto knife, and I, like every Massachusetts father, cut my baby’s umbilical cord in a Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot,” Danya quipped to the Cape Cod Times.