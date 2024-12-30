20-Year-Old Woman Doused in Gas and Set on Fire While Walking to Store

A North Carolina woman is lucky to be alive after she was doused in gas and set on fire while walking to a store earlier this month.

Videos by Suggest

Raleigh-Durham media outlet WRAL reported that Ashanti Downey was walking along Highway 27 toward a Dollar General in Sanford when an unidentified man came up from behind, dumped gas all over her, and lit a cigarette that sparked the fire.

She was rushed to nearby Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford, where staffers called law enforcement to investigate the terrifying incident.

Downey’s mother, Donecia Davis, spoke to WRAL about what happened.

“How could they do this to my baby?” Davis said. “You didn’t have to do this to her.”

Downey has since been moved to a local burn center and is listed in critical but stable condition. There are burns over nearly three-quarters of her body.

Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said that Downey’s attack was one of the most heinous crimes his department has ever seen.

“It’s just a nightmare for this family,” Coats stated.

He also said his department is now investigating what led to the woman being doused in gas and lit on fire.

“It could have been domestic-related,” he said. “It could have been a gang initiation. We’re mystified by what’s happened.”

Downey’s mother said she hopes that someone will come forward and claim responsibility.

“Someone tell the truth,” she added. “You saw it.”

A GoFundMe Has Been Set Up For Ashanti Downey Following the Attack

Meanwhile, Downey’s mother launched a GoFundMe to help fund medical care expenses.

“My daughter will be celebrating her 21st birthday on January 1, 2025,” Davis said. “And due to the hatred of an individual or individuals, her life will be forever changed. No parent should have to see their child in the condition my daughter is in.”

Davis also stated that she is making the 20-year-old her top priority. She has been at the hospital by her daughter’s side since the incident.

“I am asking for help with the following expenses,” she said. “Medical bills from current and future surgeries, ongoing treatment, and rehab. While my insurance will contribute toward some of the cost, there will still be additional expenses not covered by insurance.”

Davis has submitted an FMLA (Family Medical Leave Act application) and will be without pay for the next 12 weeks to help with recovery in every way she can.

“Any donation that you find in your heart to give will be greatly appreciated,” she said. “However, if you are reading this, please keep my daughter in your prayers during this critical time; it will mean the world to me. Thank you all for your prayers and donations in advance. May God bless you all.”





