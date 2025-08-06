Woman Dies After Head Gets Stuck In Clothing Donation Bin

A woman from California died after her head got stuck inside a clothing donation bin. She was found unresponsive on August 5, but upon arriving at a hospital, she was declared dead.

Woman Gets Head Stuck In Clothing Donation Bin And Dies

According to KCRA, the woman was stuck inside a donation box in Lodi. The horrible accident happened around 6:10 PM at West Elm Street and North Pacific Avenue.

Once police finally arrived, they found her unresponsive. They managed to free her from the box and take her to a local hospital. Unfortunately, she later died at the hospital.

Police have yet to identify the woman. Still, we know that she was around 35 to 45 years old.

These types of donation boxes are typically intended for clothing donations. But they’re also notorious for their dangerous designs. She wasn’t the only person who had gotten stuck in them.

Similar Incidents Involving Donation Boxes

PEOPLE reported that a similar incident happened in June when police found a dead woman “stuck” inside a clothing donation box in Plantation, Florida.

Police stated that the woman who likely died by asphyxiation was homeless. She was attempting to take items from the box when she got stuck inside the bin on the 8300 block of West Federated Roadway.

“At this time, it looks like this incident is an accident,” said the PPD. “But our detective bureau is conducting a full investigation.”

Furthermore, in March of this year, police from Glens Falls found someone dead inside a smoldering clothing donation bin. They identified the victim as 43-year-old Michelle McFarren, as WNYT reported.

The fire in the donation box was discovered around 2:20 AM at 70 Hudson Avenue. They eventually found the body after the fire was put out.

With how many issues there are with these types of bins, it’s important to use them safely. It’s fine if you’re delivering clothes into the bin like normal. It becomes a problem is you attempt to lean or climb into the box to steal clothes.

You can easily get stuck or fall into the bin with no way to escape. Just make sure you don’t make a habit of stealing clothing from those bins, and you should be safe.