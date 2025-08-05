Woman Allegedly Stabbed Former Friend At Miami 7-Eleven, Bragged About It Online: ‘Call Me Chucky’

A 29-year-old Texas woman, Shakia Jenkins, is accused of stabbing a former friend at a Miami 7-Eleven parking lot following an argument at a nightclub. Jenkins allegedly bragged about the stabbing online, saying, “I stabbed that ho, call me Chucky and call me Michael Myers.”

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on Tuesday, July 15. The victim, who was not named, encountered Jenkins, a former friend, at Uncut Nightclub in Miami, and an argument ensued. They were both removed from the nightclub and, in an Instagram Live, agreed to meet in Miami to fight, as per the document.

Both women then arrived at a 7-Eleven parking lot located on N.W. 79th Street. They engaged in a physical altercation. At one point, the victim felt a “sharp object stabbing her in the face,” as per the affidavit.

The victim escaped and arrived at the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Northside Police Station to report the incident. There, the victim provided videos of the incident. An Instagram Live video allegedly showed Jenkins saying, “I stabbed that ho, call me Chucky and call me Michael Myers.” Additionally, the video shows Jenking showing a black knife to the camera, the affidavit alleged.

Alleged Online Bragging

A Facebook Livestream provided by the victim also showed Jenkins allegedly making several troubling statements regarding the incident.

As per the affidavit, Jenkins allegedly said, “That ho can have finger prints, evidence, I don’t give a flying f–k,” “B—h I an’t sorry, b—h. At all. I’ll do it again,” and “I would’de been happy, smiling on my mugshot, knowing h-e you good dead and not coming back,” among other statements.

The affidavit alleged that Jenkins then changed her Facebook profile picture to a picture of Afeni Badu Muhammad. Muhammad is accused of fatally stabbing her McDonald’s manager after being sent home early.

Then, TikTok screen recordings showed Jenkins allegedly saying, among other things, “She better be thanking God she didn’t die today,” and, “I should have finished that h-e off.”

As per the affidavit, it was revealed that Jenkins has been previously convicted of grand theft and fraud.

On Friday, August 1, Shakia Jenkins was arrested at Miami International Airport. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and written or electronic threats to kill or inflict bodily injury.