Food Network Star Speaks Out After Getting Shot

Months after Food Network star Tobias Dorzon was shot outside his Hyattsville home, and with one of the suspects in custody, the celebrity chef has spoken out about the incident that left him hospitalized.

Dorzon addressed the November 2024 shooting in a recent Instagram post shared to his more than 235K followers.

“I know people might expect me to say a lot today… but truthfully, I don’t have much to say,” he begins writing, with white text on a black background.

“There’s no training for getting shot. No script for learning how to live with it. I’m still figuring out how to feel. Still learning how to breathe in this new version of my life.”

Dorzon added that while he struggles with his feelings over the shooting, he is certain that “God had His hand” on him that night.

Violent Robbery

According to Fox 5, the shooting occurred around 10:15 p.m. on November 5, 2024. Outside his Kirwood Place home in Hyattsville, Maryland, the incident took place after Tobias Dorzon and a woman he was with were followed after having dinner in D.C.

Authorities stated that a total of five men ambushed the couple and opened fire at them. Then, they would steal approximately $100,000 in cash and jewelry.

As a result, Dorzon was shot multiple times and was hospitalized. What followed were months of recovery, during which he relearned how to walk. On May 24, he posted a picture of his hospitalization and a video where he is shown walking. He wrote in the post’s caption, “I’m starting to get my step back.”

“Rehab has been rough. Real rough,” Dorzon continued in his recent statement. “Waking up in pain. Adjusting to a body that doesn’t move like it used to. Learning how to sleep with one eye open. Watching my back in places I used to feel safe. That part hurts.”

However, despite the struggle, Dorzon said he is “not stopping” and that he is “still standing” and “still cooking.”

“To everyone who’s prayed for me, checked on me, loved on me—thank you. That love kept me alive too,” Dorzon added. “I’m giving it all to God. And I’m giving the rest to the fire that still burns in me to be the greatest chef to ever do it.”

“We’re not done yet. Not even close,” he concluded.

On Friday, June 27, police arrested one of the five suspects accused of carrying out the violent robbery. Devin Spivey now faces attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery among many other charges. He is currently being held without bond.