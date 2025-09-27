Woman Allegedly Made Drunken Bomb Threat On Nashville Plane

A woman had to be forcibly removed from a flight after allegedly making false bomb threats while intoxicated on a Frontier Airlines flight from Nashville to Denver.

Videos by Suggest

A Frontier Airlines plane was supposed to take off from Nashville in the morning of September 23. However, a two-hour delay occurred when an intoxicated 35-year-old allegedly made a false bomb report.

In an email to PEOPLE, Frontier Airlines confirmed that a false bomb threat was indeed made by a passenger. “A passenger claimed there was an explosive device on the aircraft. Law enforcement support was requested and the passenger was subsequently deplaned.”

Thankfully, the bomb threat was concluded to be false.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all other passengers were asked to temporarily deplane while law enforcement conducted a security sweep,” they continued. “The threat was deemed noncredible, and the flight was reboarded and traveled safely to Denver.”

Court records, the arrest affidavit, and a witness video provide a cohesive report of what happened in the plane.

A TikTok video posted by a passenger on that same flight showed a woman getting removed from the plane. All the while, she was saying “it’s gonna explode.”

Her claims, demeanor, and resistance are corroborated by Nashville court records that have her charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and false reporting.

The Denver Post also acquired the affidavit of her arrest. What was said greatly coincides with the TikTok video.

Apparently, the flight attendants asked the woman to leave due to how drunk she was multiple times. Yet she refused, saying, “I have a (expletive) bomb, so nobody is going anywhere.”

Police arrived and tried to remove her themselves. But she secured herself in the isle and repeatedly said, “[the bomb is] right there.”

As seen in the video, she had to be forced out by a police officer. All the while, she struggled against the grip and held on to anything she could.

She is set to appear in court on November 7. She has a $31,000 for all four charges she faces.