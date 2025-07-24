Woman Allegedly Held ‘Clock Timer’ And Claimed To Have Bomb At Miami Airport

A 21-year-old Florida woman, Aliyah Evans, is accused of claiming to have a bomb at Miami International Airport. Allegedly, Evans held a “clock timer” and attempted to evacuate women and children, making men stay.

According to probable cause affidavits reviewed by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on July 1. At around 5:51 a.m., Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office (MDSO) deputies responded to the JetBlue ticket counter at Miami International Airport. They had received a report of a woman claiming to have a bomb in her carry-on luggage.

Allegedly, Evans claimed to have the bomb and held out her cell phone, which displayed a “clock timing.” While doing so, she said, as per the affidavit, “I need children and women to leave and for men to stay.”

After issuing her threat, Evans left the carry-on bag in front of the counter, the affidavit alleged. Then, the woman allegedly tries to cut a passenger line through Checkpoint E.

However, a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) manager and several Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents witnessed the incident, responded to the scene, and detained Evans.

MDSO deputies arrived shortly after and allegedly saw Evans “acting erratic,” yelling and screaming at them as they sought to gather information from the woman.

No Bomb Found

Given Evans’ alleged claims, a bomb squad and a K-9 unit arrived at the scene and searched her carry-on luggage. Despite her claims, no evidence of a bomb was found, as per the affidavit.

Authorities alleged that, in addition to claiming to have a bomb, Evans also “knocked over various extenders.” The affidavit also added that the woman caused “disruption and disarray” in the airport area. This caused fellow passengers and employees to be fearful. As a result, she “caused delays for the time it took to take her into custody and clear her belongings,” according to an affidavit.

After being transported to the MDSO, Aliyah Evans chose to remain silent. She was charged with one count of felony false report about placing a bomb or explosive and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Evans was released after posting her $150 bond. Her arraignment has been set for July 31. Additionally, a judge banned Evans from visiting Miami International Airport.