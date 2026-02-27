Woman Accused Of Using ChatGPT To Plan Two Murders

South Korean police have charged a 21-year-old woman with murder after authorities say she used the AI chatbot ChatGPT to research how to poison two men to death.

Per the Korean Herald, the woman, identified only by her surname Kim, was arrested on February 11. Investigations tied her to the deaths of two men in their 20s who each died days after checking into motels in Seoul with her.

Police allege she laced their drinks with high doses of sedatives mixed with alcohol after seeking guidance from ChatGPT. She enquired about the effects of combining prescription drugs with alcohol.

According to authorities, the first alleged murder occurred on January 28 in the Gangbuk District of Seoul, when Kim and a man checked into a motel. Investigators say she left the room alone two hours later. By the next morning, authorities found the man dead inside the room. A similar incident took place on February 9 at a different Seoul motel. Kim allegedly met a second man, who also died after consuming a drink she prepared.

AI Chatbot Killer Potentially Killed A Third

Police also identified a third potential victim from an incident in December 2025. A man believed to be her then-partner lost consciousness after consuming a drug-laced drink. He survived and later reported the incident to police, officials said.

Officers seized Kim’s phone and discovered multiple interactions with ChatGPT in which she asked the chatbot detailed questions about the risks and lethal potential of mixing sleeping pills and alcohol, including queries about how many pills would be dangerous and whether such a combination could kill someone. Prosecutors say this digital inquiry supports their case that she acted with intent.

Kim initially faced charges of inflicting bodily injury that resulted in death, but authorities upgraded those charges to murder, concluding that her online research demonstrated a deliberate plan. Police have not revealed any motive for these killings.

Officials say Kim will undergo a psychopathy assessment as part of legal proceedings. They are continuing to investigate whether there may be additional victims connected to the case.