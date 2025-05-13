Woman Accused Of Killing Pregnant Woman For Horrifying Reason Faces Death Penalty

A woman faces a potential death penalty after allegedly kidnapping and murdering a pregnant woman. This happened in 2022, and the reason behind the criminal act is horrific.

Woman Kidnapped And Murdered Pregnant Mother For Appalling Reason

45-year-old Amber Waterman from Missouri is now facing two life sentences, according to PEOPLE. This was after she allegedly pretended to offer a job to 33-year-old Ashley Bush, who was also 31 weeks pregnant. Waterman lured Bush to her car in a convenience store parking lot. She offered the pregnant woman through Facebook a job, as well as maternity clothes.

Waterman then kidnapped and murdered Bush, all to remove the baby from her body to claim as her own. She shot Bush to death, then used a knife to take the baby out of the mother’s uterus, per the Toronto Sun.

The suspect then proceeded to call 911 and tell officers her baby died after she gave birth on the way to the hospital. It didn’t take long for Jamie Waterman, her husband, to confess that his wife had killed Bush.

He also revealed that he helped his wife get rid of the body by burning it in a remote area. Waterman later confessed to killing Bush and the baby, as stated in a press release.

Woman Faces Death Penalty For Killing Expecting Mother

In 2024, she pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping resulting in death and another count of causing the death of a child in utero. This led her to face two consecutive life sentences with no chance of parole.

Now, just this week, Benton County prosecutors said they’re seeking the death penalty due to Bush’s family requesting it. Waterman’s next hearing is scheduled for July 7.

Meanwhile, Waterman’s attorneys claim she has an abnormal growth in her brain, according to KHBS. They are now looking into getting her an MRI, X-ray, or CT scan.

“This motion is based upon the presence of a lesion/tumor/cyst/growth in Waterman’s brain,” said the filing. It has allegedly “caused various symptoms, including seizures and difficulty in expression. Counsel is concerned about the effect on comprehension as well.”