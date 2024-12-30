Woman Accused of Killing Her Husband, Setting His Truck on Fire Before Fleeing in Kayak

A Texas woman is behind bars and charged with murder after law enforcement alleged she fatally shot her husband, lit his truck on fire, and then fled the scene in a kayak.

Videos by Suggest

According to local media outlet KENS 5, the tragic incident occurred on Monday, Dec. 23, in far west Bexar County. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Tomas Calavera Jr., was discovered during a welfare check. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) alleged that 40-year-old Faith Paige Gaynes was who shot him.

BCSO stated that deputies arrived at a residence located on the 14300 block of Gunsight Pass, where they made contact with a man and detained him. It was later determined that the man was the father of the person the welfare check was called for from Calhoun County.

Calavera was found fatally shot in the face in the master bedroom closet of the residence.

Meanwhile, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle fire in Port O’Connor on Monday. The vehicle, a 2024 GMC pickup, was reportedly registered to Calavera. Police confirmed that the vehicle had significant damage to its interior. There was also a yellow gas can and lighter behind the vehicle.

A witness claimed that they saw a woman extinguishing herself while walking away from the burning pickup.

Law enforcement eventually caught up with the woman, who had fled from the fire scene by kayak. The responding deputies observed that the woman had severe burn marks on her right hand. She also had Calavera’s identification in her possession.

She later allegedly confessed to shooting her common-law husband, Calavera, as well as setting his truck on fire and fleeing the scene in a kayak.

A Neighbor Speaks Out Following the Fatally Shooting

Meanwhile, Michael Russell, who lives across the street from Calavera, stated he was grateful for the quick arrest. He also hopes that justice is served for Calavera’s family.

He never expected such an incident and claimed it was a “quiet neighborhood.”

“Kudos to the law enforcement for acting as quick as they did,” Russell stated. “I was shocked to hear and then it was right across the street. Like I said, this is normally a very quiet neighborhood.”

Calhoun County and BCSO are continuing their investigation into the situation. The motive has yet to be revealed.

Along with murder, Gaynes has been charged with arson causing serious bodily injury or death. She shared one child with Calavera.