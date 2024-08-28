wnba-star-sophie-cunningham-shows-off-tan-lines-in-stunning-pregame-outfit

Phoenix Mercury standout Sophie Cunningham turned heads with her latest outfit when her squad took on the New York Liberty on August 26. Cunningham stunned with a beach-themed ensemble that drew comparisons to attire from the popular show, Love Island.

“this week a hot new bombshell enters the villa,” the Mercury’s official account said on X.

this week a hot new bombshell enters the villa pic.twitter.com/iNaeMPcjv2 — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 27, 2024

Sophie Cunnigham Heats Up Social Media With Pre-Game Fit

Cunningham’s outfits aren’t the only spicy thing about her. She is also equally intense on the court. A few dust-ups that she has been involved in in college and the WNBA have led some to believe she is a dirty player. But the Mercury star vehemently denies that claim.

“For me, I don’t listen to all that noise. I got that stuff in college, too. We beat South Carolina multiple years in a row and all of a sudden I’m the dirty player and it’s like, Nah, I’m just out working. I’m working y’all’s ass, you know what I mean?” she said.

“But I can’t really say that. I’ve been used to it. But I just know that I have a very tight circle. I lean on them quite a bit. For me, I just want to be the best teammate. I wanna be the best competitor [and] I wanna do whatever it takes for my team to win and all that other noise can just be squashed.”

Rookie Shares Skepticism On WNBA’s Popularity

This year’s WNBA rookie class is one of the more memorable ones in WNBA History. It features standouts such as Cameron Brink, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. Naturally, there has been an uptick in viewership around the sport. Cameron Brink remains optimistic for the future. But she admits that at times, doubt creeps in.

“It’s kind of groundbreaking. It’s just really exciting and honestly unfamiliar for me to have this much attention around women’s sports and women’s basketball, but we embrace it,” she said.

“We hope this momentum continues. There is a bit of fear, like, will people kind of hop off the bandwagon per se.”