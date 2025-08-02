Wisconsin Woman Allegedly Walked 16 Miles And Attempted To Fatally Stab Father, Saying He Was The ‘Devil’

A 34-year-old Wisconsin woman, Jamie Anderson, is accused of attempting to kill her father following a 16-mile walk to his home. Allegedly, Anderson claimed she hallucinates and believed her father was the “devil.”

As reported by WISC, citing a criminal complaint, the incident took place back on July 1, 2025. While at his Stoughton home in Wisconsin, Anderson’s father heard someone knocking at his door. It was his daughter, Jamie Anderson, who had allegedly walked 16 miles from her Madison home.

The criminal complaint alleged that Anderson expressed wanting to stop hallucinating and then asked her father for a hug. The man agreed, only for Anderson to allegedly attempt to stab him in the head. While the man asked her if she was on drugs, as per the complaint, the stabbing attempts continued.

Eventually, Anderson’s father managed to escape by pushing her over a coffee table, as per the document. Then, he called 911, and responding officers met him outside his home. Bloodied, the father told the police that his daughter was still inside the house.

“She actually came here to kill me,” the father allegedly told police, as reported by WKOW.

The ‘Devil’

Upon entering the residence, police found Anderson walking down some stairs. At the time, she was allegedly holding a bright orange knife. She dropped the knife when instructed and was arrested.

At that moment, according to the complaint, Anderson allegedly told the officers that she suffers from hallucinations. As a result, she believed that her father was the “devil,” and decided to walk the 16 miles to kill him, the document alleged. She then allegedly admitted to slashing him approximately four times.

WISC reported that the man had to undergo surgery on his arm and get staples in his head as a result of the alleged attack. Allegedly, the man told police that drugs had “cooked” his daughter’s mind.

Jamie Anderson was charged with one count of first-degree attempted intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon with domestic abuse assessments. Her bond was set at $500,000 during an initial court appearance. She has been ordered to have no contact with her father.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.