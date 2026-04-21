‘Extreme Pain’: Billy Strings Injured in Backstage Accident

Grammy-winning bluegrass artist Billy Strings has postponed multiple tour dates after suffering a serious leg injury in a backstage accident that he described as causing “extreme pain.”

Videos by Suggest

The 33-year-old musician, whose real name is William Apostol, sustained the injury on April 18 at a sold-out show in Charlottesville, Virginia. According to a statement he shared on social media, the accident occurred just before an encore when he grabbed a skateboard backstage and attempted a trick he had performed many times before.

“Well, can’t say y’all didn’t warn me about screwing around on my skateboard!!” he opened. “Saturday night I walked off stage right before the encore I was all zazzed up from a really fun show. I grabbed my board and tried to do a trick I’ve done a million times (back 180) and landed awkwardly and broke my leg. I heard it snap over the screaming crowd!! Sounded like a damn 2×4.”

In the aftermath, the singer underwent medical treatment that included surgery and hospitalization. He described the days following the accident as an ordeal marked by “the most extreme pain,” along with a difficult recovery process.

His Fishers and Charleston shows on April 22, 24, 25, and 26 have been moved to August 4, 6, 7, and 8, respectively.

Initially, Strings considered continuing his tour, but he ultimately chose to prioritize recovery after receiving medical advice. “I had every intention of carrying on with the tour and Dave Grohling it. He even texted me and offered me the throne! I really don’t want to let anybody down, but after some long talks with these doctors, my friends, band and colleagues, my wife etc.. I should probably let this thing heal.”

The artist acknowledged responsibility for the incident, calling it a “dumb” mistake while expressing gratitude to medical staff who treated him.

As he begins his recovery, fans and fellow musicians have rallied in support, sending well wishes as the artist focuses on healing from a painful and unexpected setback.