Wisconsin Mom Sentenced After Dropping Newborn During Overdose

A 25-year-old Wisconsin mother, Janet Solis, was convicted and sentenced for the 2024 dropping of her newborn son. She was overdosing at the time, and the 5-day-old boy suffered skull fractures.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by Law & Crime, Solis pleaded guilty to one count of child neglect causing great bodily harm on Monday, October 13. She was sentenced to two years in prison, followed by four years of extended supervision.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox 6, the incident occurred back on November 4, 2024. The West Bend Police Department (WBPD) responded to the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.

Responding officers learned that Solis had overdosed on heroin while at the hospital. Her baby, a 5-month-old boy, had fallen after his mother dropped him. A nursing staff member had found him on the floor.

An investigation unveiled that Child Protective Services had grown concerned. This was due to the reported drug use of Solis and her boyfriend, 25-year-old Devin Berg. Furthermore, Solis refused to have any prenatal care “due to her fear of CPS becoming involved.”

However, Janet Solis admitted to using heroin and smoking marijuana while pregnant. Her urine test came back positive for marijuana and fentanyl, and the infant tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl, and THC. Shockingly, the newborn boy was suffering from withdrawal symptoms after his birth, the complaint added.

Skull Fractures, Admissions

The 5-day-old was found on the floor at around 2 a.m. While Solis lay “unconscious and unrousable on the hospital bed,” her son was taken to the NICU. Medical staff found that he had suffered two linear skull fractures.

Furthermore, when searching Solis’ room, hospital staff members found a Ziploc bag that contained “suspected cocaine or fentanyl,” Law & Crime reported. Additionally, staff also found “drug paraphernalia and three vape devices with suspected THC.”

In an interview with a detective, Solis admitted to being a daily heroin user. She allegedly told the detective that Berg also used daily, and that he was the one who supplied her with the drug.

Berg, meanwhile, allegedly told another detective he had no clue that Solis was using drugs and denied using them for “the past two years.” He, however, would then admit to being a daily user and to buying heroin in Milwaukee twice a week, the complaint said.

Berg also allegedly said he was not at the hospital when the baby fell. According to the document, he then told the detective that Solis had called him and told him about the fall, saying that the nurses “were being ridiculous about it.”

Devin Berg’s case remains open. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 10. While the boy survived, it isn’t clear who took custody of him following the incident.