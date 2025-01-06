Winners of Glen Powell and Timothée Chalamet’s Look-a-Like Contests Attend the 2025 Golden Globes

Winners of Glen Powell and Timothée Chalamet look-a-like contests turned some heads as they made their way down the 2025 Golden Globe red carpet on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Miles Mitchell, who looks precisely like Chalamet, posed with Maxwell Braunstein, a spitting image of Powell. They each held signs that read, “I won a lookalike contest, and now I’m at the Golden Globes.”

Photo by OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

According to People, Mitchell won the look-a-like contest In New York City’s Washington Park this past October. Despite the contest being shut down by the New York Police Department, Mitchell was able to get Chalemet’s attention. The duo also hung out at a screening event, and Mitchell even shared a video of them.

“LIFE IS NOT REAL GUYS,” Mitchell captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Braunstein had the chance to meet Powell as well. After winning a look-a-like contest in Austin, Texas, which Powell’s mother judged, Braunstein chatted with the Top Gun 2 star through FaceTime.

“Blessed that your mother thinks I’m anything like ya,” Braunstein told Powell.

Along with winning the contest, Braunstein also received a $5 prize, a cowboy hat, and free queso from Torchy’s for a year.

Powell and Braunstein were also seen embracing each other and posing for photos at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Although Mitchell and Braunstein were not up for a Golden Globe award, their lookalikes each received nominations. Power was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture for the Netflix film Hit Man. Chalamet was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture for the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.

Glen Powell Previously Stated His Look-A-Like Would Appear In His Next Movie

Glen Powell encouraged the contest participants in a video he sent to the look-a-like contest organizers in advance.

“In all seriousness, I have assembled you here today for an important mission. I want to pull off a heist, and we don’t need masks because we all have the same face. It’s the perfect crime!” he declared. “They can’t get all of us because we are one: a criminal Glenterprise.”

“Also, I know it’s November but if no one is shirtless for no reason then this whole thing is a sham and obviously no one is committed to the bit,” he then continued. “I wish I could be there in person, but right now, I’m shooting overseas,” he continued, then paused. “Or am I? Look to your left, look to your right… I could be anywhere.”

He then announced a significant reward to the contestant who won.

“You may know that my parents make a cameo in every movie I make, but today the winner of the Glen Powell look-alike contest wins their parents, or any family member of their choice, a cameo in my next movie,” Powell stated. “I am completely serious. This is a cash-value prize of $6 billion.”