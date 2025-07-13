william-shatner-pleads-with-french-president-to-rescue-orcas-trapped-in-marine-park.

William Shatner has boldly gone where few have gone before: straight to the French president, pleading to rescue two orcas stranded in an abandoned marine park.

Videos by Suggest

The orcas remain confined at Marineland Antibes, a marine park located near Cannes, France, which permanently closed its doors in January 2025, according to The New York Post.

French authorities continue to search for a suitable relocation site in Europe for the orcas. However, their efforts have yet to bear fruit. Meanwhile, a proposed transfer to a marine zoo in Japan has reportedly been declined.

Footage from animal activists shows orcas Wikie, 23, and her 11-year-old son Keijo swimming around the abandoned park.

Shatner joined EARTHDAY.ORG and recorded a video message for President Macron, urging action to protect the planet.

Actor and activist William Shatner, known as Captain Kirk from Star Trek, joins https://t.co/Q723IQ62L6 and TideBreakers https://t.co/5jZsR1oj82 in an urgent plea to President Macron to save Wikie and Keijo – the last two captive orcas in France.



Help us: https://t.co/yYmG3NHKVb pic.twitter.com/ZAgA2z2Jsu — TideBreakers (@tide_breakers) June 26, 2025

“We know you care, President Macron, about the plight of Wikie and Keijo. We are asking you to act now,” the 94-year-old Star Trek legend says in the clip.

“Move them to a safe and healthy location. There is not much time left to save them, and while no solution is perfect, the alternative could mean death,” Shatner continues.

“These beautiful animals may not survive much longer,” he added.

The orcas must be moved by December 2026 due to a national ban, but legal and logistical issues have caused delays.

How William Shatner Became Involved in the Orcas’ Plight

Shatner said the mission reminded him of his iconic role in Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. In the 1986 film, he traveled through time to save whales—now, he’s advocating for the real-life ones.

William Shatner is kissed by a killer whale at a Marine World conservation benefit in Vallejo back in 1987. (Photo by Jerry Telfer/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Kathleen Rogers, president of EARTHDAY.ORG, explained that the organization sought the actor’s support because the film inspired them.

“We were all on a call discussing whether anyone had any idea how much it would cost to move the two orcas,” Rogers explained, per The Post.

“I said, ‘The only thing I know about moving orcas is from Star Trek IV when William Shatner went into the future to save the planet by bringing back two whales from the past.’

“We suddenly, of course, moved immediately to ‘how do we get William Shatner?’

“In a very short turnaround time, William Shatner was immediately engaged,” she added.

Meanwhile, Rogers urged President Macron to take a leading role in addressing the issue..

“He can immediately assemble the right people and solve the problem,” she insisted.