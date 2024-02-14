William “Bill” Post, Inventor of Pop-Tarts, Dies at 96

William “Bill” Post, a prominent figure with a rich history at the Keebler Company and Kellogg’s, and often recognized as a key contributor to the creation of Pop-Tarts, has passed away. He was 96 years old.

Born on the south side of Grand Rapids to Dutch immigrants, Post was one of seven children. He served in the Army Air Corps in occupied Japan and later returned to marry his high school sweetheart, Florence.

During his tenure with the Herkman Company, later becoming the Keebler Company, Post collaborated with Kellogg’s executives to conceive the idea for Pop-Tarts. While he is acknowledged as the inventor of the popular toaster pastry, he humbly shared the credit with the collaborative efforts of his team.

His obituary stated, “Bill would say, ‘I assembled an amazing team. That team developed Kellogg’s concept of a shelf-stable toaster pastry into a fine product. One that we could bring to market in the span of just four months.'”

Post’s close friendship with Kellogg’s executive William LaMothe continued. He served as a consultant for Kellogg’s for two decades. Unfortunately, his wife Florence Post preceded him in death. Funeral arrangements are still pending.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests contributions to be sent to Gideons International.