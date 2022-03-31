What Punishment Could Will Smith Face In Aftermath Of Slap Seen ‘Round The World?

The Academy has finally announced that they are initiating disciplinary proceedings against Will Smith after his physical onstage altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars. So, what consequences could the actor be facing?

Will The Academy Kick Smith Out?

In a statement about the incident, the Academy outlined how the disciplinary proceedings would take place and how the actor might be affected. They are accusing Smith of “inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.”

“Consistent with the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, as well as California law, Mr. Smith is being provided at least 15 days’ notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response,” the statement continued. “At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.”

The Academy went on to condemn the actor’s actions and apologize to Rock, the nominees, the attendees, and viewers all over the world. “Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television,” the statement continued. “Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests, and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.”

“Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated,” the Academy’s statement concluded. “While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”

Will He Have To Give His Oscar Back?

If Smith does get expelled from the Academy or is forced to give his Best Actor Oscar back, some say that other award recipients should also have to give their trophies back, like Harvey Weinstein and Roman Polanski.

However, it seems unlikely that Smith’s Oscar will be rescinded. Whoopi Goldberg, a member of the Academy’s Board of Governors, talked about the situation on The View, saying, “We’re not going to take that Oscar from him. There will be consequences, I’m sure, but I don’t think that’s what they’ll do.”

Whether the Academy takes serious disciplinary action against the actor or not, the altercation between Smith and Rock will continue to be a topic of conversation and have lasting effects on award shows.

