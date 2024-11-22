‘Will & Grace’ Star Sean Hayes Hospitalized Twice in Same Night

Will & Grace star Sean Hayes suffered some serious drama, driving himself to the hospital twice in one night because of heart issues.

The actor’s health issues were discussed during the Monday, Nov. 18 episode of his SmartLess podcast with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and guest Hugh Grant. The Heretic star mentioned that jet lag is becoming more challenging as he gets older. Especially flying into Los Angeles from London.

“I can’t do it anymore,” Grant, 64, bemoaned. “[It’s] another age thing. I woke up hours ago very, very hungry and felt like my heart is made of Play-Doh.”

Of course, as is the SmartLess way, Arnett took the mention of heart problems to drag Hayes. Hayes has a condition known as atrial fibrillation (AFib), an irregular and often rapid heart rhythm that can lead to blood clots and increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and other heart-related issues, per the Mayo Clinic.

In some cases, shock treatments may be needed to restore the heart’s regular rhythm. This leads us to Hayes’ two trips to the hospital…

“Hugh, you should know this that Sean, two, three nights ago, woke up in the middle of the night with a heart issue, drove himself to Cedars-Sinai [Medical Center]—didn’t wake up his husband,” Arnett detailed. He added that when Hayes got to the hospital, “they brought the paddles out, they put him under. They paddled them. He drove home.”

Hayes went home and slept for about an hour.

Sean Hayes Returns to the Hospital to Get ‘Paddled’

However, “he woke up to use the bathroom again and drove himself back to Cedars and got paddled again,” Arnett added. Hayes, 54, proudly cut in with: “And then we had dinner that night.”

Over the years, Hayes has candidly discussed his health challenges, including during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2021. Even then, he noted how routine it was for him to get “paddled.”

“I have AFib,” he explained to host Jimmy Kimmel then. “So your heart beats [very fast]. You feel like you’re gonna die. So when I go to the ER… at Cedars-Sinai, I’m like Norm from Cheers because I’m in there all the time.”