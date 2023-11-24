‘Will & Grace’ star Eric McCormack’s Wife Files For Divorce After 26 Years of Marriage

The couple had been married since 1997.

Eric McCormack, 60, and Janet Holden, are calling it quits after 26 years of marriage.

Tonya Wise/London Entertainment/

According to TMZ, Holden filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences,” in a an article that was published on Wednesday.

McCormack is widely known for playing the charming gay lawyer, Will Truman, on NBC sitcom, Will & Grace that ran from 1998 to 2006.

Chris Haston

Both McCormack and Holden are from Canada. After they met on the set of Western series “Lonesome Dove,” the two wed three years later in August 1997. McCormack gushed about the start of their relationship during an interview with The Guardian back in 2007.

“She was the assistant director. I was just coming out of a relationship, and not to be trusted,” he recalled. “I’d been dating actresses but Janet was different. She wore jeans, drove a pick-up truck … At first she wasn’t too keen. She knew actors are a lot of work: it would be like taking your work home with you. But I managed to convince her. We had a secret affair the first season. I mean, dating crew! Actually, it was much worse for her, because she wasn’t supposed to give any of the actors preferential treatment.”

TMZ reports that Holden is actively seeking spousal support.

The two share one 21-year-old son named Finnigan.

WireImage





Not too much has been disclosed about the couple’s falling out, but from the surface, things don’t look too amicable.

Here’s to hoping things go smoothly for the two moving forward.