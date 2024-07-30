wild-turkey-attacks-car-on-city-road-in-crazy-video

A Boston woman surely wondered if her car insurance covered “Acts of Fowl” after a wild turkey attacked and damaged her car.

On July 15, Alicia Mastroianni left her home in the Brighton neighborhood for work at Boston Children’s Hospital and found a note on her parked car, which had several new scratches.

“All sides of my car were messed up, like, completely scratched,” Mastroianni told CBS News affiliate WBZ-TV. “I saw the note, I was like, ‘Oh gosh, someone hit my car.’ “

A neighbor from across the street left the note. Sadly, they were not able to scare away the aggressive turkey. However, they documented the bird’s furious assault on their car.

This Boston wild turkey attacked a parked car. (Image via TikTok / Alicia Mastroianni)

“[The note] says, ‘I just watched and recorded a massive turkey attack your car for over 15 minutes. Sorry you were the target of this turkey rage,'” Mastroianni recalled.

Mastroianni mentioned that she sent the video to her dad, who simply laughed in response. After sharing the amusing story with her friends, they encouraged her to upload the video on TikTok, which she went ahead and did.

“Moves to Boston… Gets Car Attacked by a Turkey… was not on my list of things to be prepared for in the city,” she captioned the video.

Of course, the footage of the raging turkey went viral, gobbling up more than 7 million views.

“All sides of my car: completely scratched,” the car owner recalled after the turkey attack. (Image via TikTok / Alicia Mastroianni)

The video, aptly accompanied by a soundtrack featuring the repeated phrase “Oh no, no, no, no!”, captures a large turkey strutting around the perimeter of a sleek black convertible sedan, pecking at its shiny surface. At one point, the bird even takes flight and strikes the driver’s side window with a kick.

Mastroianni wrapped up the video by showcasing the damage to her car.

“Farmers insurance needs to make a commercial about this!! 🤣🤣,” one commenter quipped under the video. ‘“i tried to scare it away but it ignored me” LMAOOO” a second commenter pointed out from the note left.

However, all ended well. Thanks to her neighbor’s quick thinking in capturing footage of the turkey attack, she presented evidence to her insurance company.

“Who’s going to believe that a turkey attacks your car in Boston?” she admitted. “You just got to take it with a light heart and laugh it off.”