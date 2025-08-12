Wild Moment Lightning Strikes A Power Pole In South Carolina: See Video

Video footage captured the shocking moment when a bolt of lightning struck a power pole in South Carolina, as reported by the New York Post. Not only did lightning strike, but the bolt caused a fiery explosion to erupt into the sky.

Mount Pleasant PD shared the wild video on X, showing an officer’s dash cam captured on Monday, August 11. Rain was pouring relentlessly on the windshield around 11 AM at the intersection of Highway 17 and Shelmore Boulevard.

A bit too much excitement for a Monday! The lightning strike caused our power outages and traffic delays. Fortunately, no one was injured, and @DominionEnergy responded quickly, restoring power and removing the downed wires. pic.twitter.com/PyieuiTG1K — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) August 11, 2025

Suddenly, a bolt struck to the left, causing a transformer to explode. “A bit too much excitement for a Monday!” the post joked. “The lightning strike caused our power outages and traffic delays.”

A bright fireball launched into the sky, sparking and breaking the nearby power lines. It was gone as quickly as it came, leaving behind black plumes of smoke.

The good news is that this lightning strike didn’t injure anyone. Mount Pleasant PD praised Dominion Energy for responding to the situation quickly. They managed to restore power and remove any of the wires that had fallen.

“More than a dozen Officers and CSOs managed traffic at seven intersections for roughly three hours,” it continued.

Stormy Weather In South Carolina

This storm had been one of many that had swept through South Carolina this summer. According to WPDE, just within one week in Late July, nearly 100,000 lightning strikes hit the state.

The outlet reported that July 29 and 30 saw nearly 30,000 strikes on both days. It expected the total amount of lightning strikes to surpass 100,000 by August 1.

The intense amount of lightning this summer is mainly due to “unusually high moisture and very unstable air.” This combination creates powerful updrafts that push far into the atmosphere.

It reaches the point where ice is formed, and as cold air descends with powerful down drafts, it creates thunder and lightning. Although this stormy weather was happening in South Carolina in late July, it seems mid-August is seeing even more storms.