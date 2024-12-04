Wife of Slain UnitedHealthcare CEO Says He Received ‘Some Threats’ Before Fatal Shooting

Shortly after the news broke that Brian Thompson was fatally shot outside New York City’s Hilton Hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 4, the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s wife revealed he had received “some threats” shortly before his death.

During a phone call with NBC News, Thompson’s wife, Paulette, stated that he had received multiple threats recently.

“Basically, I don’t know, a lack of coverage?” she said about the motivation behind the threats. “I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him.”

She told the outlet the authorities said the shooting was a “planned attack.”

Law enforcement also confirmed to NBC News that the shooting appeared to be a “premeditated, preplanned targeted attack” against Thompson.

Police cover evidence with paper cups after CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson was shot as he entered the New York Hilton on December 4, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Bryan R. SMITH / AFP)

The UnitedHealthcare CEO was on his way to speak at the UnitedHealth Group’s investor conference when the gunman “fired several rounds” from behind.

Thompson was struck at least once in the back, and at least once in the right calf, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch stated during a press conference.

Tisch further revealed that the suspect was “lying in wait for several minutes.”

“Many people passed the suspect, but he appeared to wait for his intended target,” she explained.

Chief of Detective Shares More Details About the Shooting

Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny further revealed that the suspect arrived at the scene minutes before the shooting.

“The shooter then walks toward the victim and continues to shoot,” Kenny shared. “It appears that the gun malfunctions as he clears the jam and begins to fire again.”

Three live 9mm rounds and three discharged 9mm shell casings were discovered at the scene. Authorities also found a cell phone near the area.

“The motive for this murder is currently unknown,” Kenny said. “But based on the evidence we have so far, it does appear the victim was specifically targeted. But at this point, we do not know why.”

Following the shooting, Thompson was rushed to nearby Mount Sinai West Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, eventually riding off on a New York Citi Bike, Tisch noted. He was last seen in Central Park.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning. There is a $10,000 reward for information about the shooting.



