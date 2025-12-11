‘Wicked’ Prequel Coming out in 2026

Following the theatrical release of Wicked: For Good, Wicked author Gregory Maguire announced plans to release a Galinda prequel book next year.

Videos by Suggest

According to Deadline, Maguire’s Wicked prequel, Galinda: A Charmed Childhood, will be released on Sept. 29, 2026. It is billed as a sister volume to Elphie: A Wicked Childhood, which follows the origins of Elphaba (aka the Wicked Witch of the West)/

The Galinda book will share the story of the girl “behind the bubbly, shallow cliché.”

“The youngest of four children in a high-born family down on their luck, Galinda is both pampered and ignored,” the synopsis reads. “Her natural grace promises to elevate her in the district dance competitions—but these efforts distract her from seeing the growing resentments of local merchants who disapprove of her family’s business strategies.”

The synopsis further shares, “Enmired in the self-satisfactions and unnamed timidities of childhood, Galinda finds in herself neither canniness nor the need to cultivate it. However, as her father deftly pivots around the snares and nets laid for him by his competitors, Galinda begins to dance toward a life that might lift her above her proud, if hardscrabble, childhood.”

Along with Elphie: A Wicked Childhood, and Galinda: A Charmed Childhood, other Wicked sequels already released are Son of a Witch, A Lion Among Men, Out of Oz, Tales Told in Oz, The Brides of Maracoor, The Oracle of Maracoor, and The Witch of Maracoor.

Universal Studios Is Working on ‘Wicked’ Sequels

Along with the prequel book, Universe Studios is reportedly working on more Wicked sequels.

Universal CMO Michael Moses previously spoke to Vulture about the franchise’s future.

“Because of Wicked’s success but also the fanship, we have almost a responsibility to figure out how we can continue in this universe,” he explained. “Have we figured it out yet? No. But there are things underway.”

Speaking about Wicked and Wicked: For Good’s releases, Moses also discussed what led to the one-year interval.

“We did have conversations of ‘Should it be a two-year interval? Should it be a six-month interval?'” he said. “We just kind of landed on successive Thanksgivings. It’s a movie you can take everyone to. It doesn’t need summer — with kids out of school. You can get the whole family. And it can be that kind of family event.”

Wicked: For Good, which hit theaters on Nov. 21, has already grossed nearly $450 million at the box office. The first film earned $759 million during its box office run.