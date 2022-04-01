The Surprisingly Genius Reason You Should Add Water To Scrambled Eggs

Of the many ways to prepare eggs, scrambled is one I’ve yet to perfect. I can make a mean over-easy egg, perfectly hard boiling and making deviled eggs are my specialty, and my eggs in a blanket are *chef’s kiss*. But, when it comes to scrambled, I have much to learn.

I don’t make them often, but when I do, they’re not the fluffy, moist, light scrambled eggs I know are possible. They tend to be rubbery, unevenly cooked, and have a brownish tinge. Yum?

So what’s the secret to the perfect scramble?

The Secret Ingredient You’ve Been Missing

Lots of people like to add a liquid to their scrambled eggs, most often whole milk or cream. This is the way I was taught, but since I’m lactose intolerant, I stopped using milk a long time ago. Adding milk tends to make eggs creamier, softer, and heavy, and they typically have a richer flavor. If you’re looking for a fluffy egg, this isn’t it.

On the other hand, adding water will steam the eggs while cooking, leaving a lighter, fluffier scramble. However, it’s a delicate balance. Adding too much water will dilute the “eggy” flavor, leaving you with a fluffy but tasteless meal. So, adding in just enough water is essential. Typically, about one teaspoon of water for every large egg is the appropriate amount to make a light and delicious scrambled egg.

Other Things To Consider

Before you cook your eggs, make sure to whisk them well. Whisking them vigorously will also contribute to a fluffy scramble. Add butter or oil to the pan to keep the eggs from sticking, and remember that it’s easy to burn your eggs if you cook them at too high a temperature. Medium to low heat is a better option for scrambled eggs.

While they’re cooking, use a rubber spatula to pull them into the middle from the edges. Turn off the heat when the eggs are almost completely cooked and continue to break up the eggs to finish cooking the underdone pieces. Then, finish with salt and pepper, and add herbs to your scrambled eggs for color and flavor, if desired. Chives, rosemary, parsley, and tarragon are many people’s go-to herbs.

So, next time I make scrambled eggs, I’ll know what to do to ensure my eggs come out perfectly. Wish me luck!

