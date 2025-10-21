Why Rhea Ripley Called out ‘Rabid Zombie’ WWE Fans

WWE star Rhea Ripley didn’t hold back, labeling fans “rabid zombies” after a viral clip showed them pushing her against an Uber driver’s door.

While not wrestling at Clash in Paris on August 31st, Ripley was in Paris for a live event tour. While exploring the city, she was mobbed by overzealous WWE fans.

Footage shows fans crowding around the WWE superstar as she attempted to get into an Uber, with many trying to take selfies. The growing crowd surrounded her as she struggled to enter the vehicle.

Ok… Let me put all you in context why @RheaRipley_WWE write the last tweet upset with a clear reason check this amount of people with one brain cell, this isn't correct behavior if you can't afford a meet and greet ASK POLITE FOR A PIC them are human been! pic.twitter.com/6vK1FE3Y2J — Maria Hernandez A (@AMari552) August 31, 2025

Ripley warned WWE fans on social media after a bad experience, urging them to show common courtesy and respect wrestlers as people.

“Remember, we are people. Do not swarm me or anyone like a pack of rabid zombies… No one should ever be pushed up against an Uber driver’s door and completely mobbed like I just experienced,” she wrote on X. “Use common courtesy and humanity. No means no. Wtf.”

WWE Fans Rally Behind Rhea Ripley After Scary Encounter with ‘Rabid Zombies’

Meanwhile, in the replies to the Eradicator’s post, fans supported the WWE superstar while reacting to the harrowing footage circulated online.

“WWE really needs to have security travel with stars when they travel/airports. This is getting out of hand,” one wrestling fan wrote. “Y’all have to get a life immediately,” another fan added. “Waiting at airports for superstars to get off planes should get you arrested. What’s worse is that these are grown men doing this. Mentally ill grown men who act like man babies. Grow up.”

WWE fans rallied behind Rhea Ripley after her scary fan encounter. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)

A third WWE fan also pointed out that there are plenty of chances to meet the promotion’s superstars on the regular.

“Just pay the money and meet them! Stop swarming them at airports. They do plenty of meet and greets every year!” they wrote.

Rhea Ripley’s message highlights the critical difference between fandom and invasion of privacy. While fan enthusiasm is vital to wrestling, respect and personal safety must always be prioritized. Of course, celebrities deserve to go about their lives without harassment or overwhelming crowds.