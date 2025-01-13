why-a-reporter-credits-olivia-munn-with-saving-her-life-amid-breast-cancer-battle

Actress Olivia Munn has been very open about her battle with breast cancer since her diagnosis in March 2024. Recently, an Inside Edition reporter, Alison Hall, credited Munn for helping to save her life amid her own breast cancer diagnosis.

Photo via Insider Edition

Hall shared an update with her Instagram followers this past week, announcing that she was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

The post’s caption started with, “Let me tell you the story of how Olivia Munn and the show I work for, Inside Edition, played a role in saving my life.”

She continued, “Last spring, after @oliviamunn shared her story about her breast cancer journey, the producers at @insideedition assigned me to the story and sent me to a breast cancer doctor here in NYC to undergo testing, on-camera. Inspired by Olivia, I took the Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Test.”

After Hall’s assessment test at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, doctor’s told her that her risk “revealed to be high.” The reporter was then encouraged to “start a schedule of yearly mammograms and MRIs.” Hall went on to write that things soon changed when she received an unexpected breast cancer diagnosis in October.

Reporter Thanks Olivia Munn For Sharing Her Story

“Thankfully, it was followed by ‘It’s stage zero. It has not spread,'” Hall wrote. “I have an early form of malignancy called DCIS. As you can imagine, I have been on a rollercoaster ride of fear, anxiety, dread AND gratitude.”

“My husband reminds me that this is ‘the best, bad news’ we could have gotten. For many reasons including my family history of breast cancer and my own history of breast abnormalities, I’ve decided to not only tackle the current cancer head-on but dramatically reduce my risk of future breast cancer,” she continued. “I’ve chosen to undergo a double mastectomy with reconstruction, next week.”

The reporter went on to express how grateful she felt to have a support system surrounding her. She also added that the diagnosis allows her to “do this for my future self, for my future children.”

“I believe in the power of storytelling,” Hall wrote. “Olivia Munn sharing her story saved lives. It certainly had a part in saving mine. I’m sharing my story with the same hope.”